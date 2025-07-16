41% of ad & marketing fraternity worry AI will lead to loss of creativity: Report

Amid the surging demand for AI skills, growing salaries, and a shifting narrative where AI is seen more as a career enabler, 40% of high earners (₹15 LPA and above) worry that AI may reduce creativity in their work. According to career platform Naukri’s latest “AI: Friend, Foe or Frenemy” report, the anxiety among respondents is most pronounced in creative fields, with 54% of Animation and VFX professionals, 43% in Film and Music, and 41% in Advertising and Marketing expressing concern.

However, overall sentiment remained optimistic for the technology, especially when weighed against the clear salary advantages AI skills bring.

The report revealed that overall median salaries for AI-skilled roles are 53% higher than their non-AI-skilled counterparts. Moreover, freshers are also cashing in on AI, seeing up to 56% salary premiums, making AI one of the most rewarding career choices at present. Senior professionals in the 13-16 years of experience band can witness a 32% salary premium if they come with AI skills.

Notably, the AI job market has also grown by 38% in just one quarter, with Tier-2 cities joining the surge. Naukri report mentioned that between April and June 2025 alone, over 35,000 AI/ML jobs were posted on Naukri, reflecting a remarkable 38% year-on-year growth in AI roles during Q1 FY26, while non-AI tech jobs grew by 8%.

The adoption of AI is expanding well beyond the traditional tech sector. While IT is the dominant hub with a 53% share of AI jobs, sectors such as Banking, BPO, Accounting, and KPO are quickly catching up. For example, AI roles in Banking grew by 48%, while BPO and ITES saw a 39% jump, despite a large section of BPO employees fearing AI-led displacement. Even sectors like Accounting and KPO reported 49% to 56% growth in AI hiring.