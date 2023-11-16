comScore

Cricket World Cup - India vs NZ semi-final: Brands hail Virat Kohli's and Team India's epic milestones

India is in ICC Men's Cricket World Cup finals and brands like Cadbury, Swiggy and Netflix and many others jumped in to celebrate the moment.

By  Storyboard18Nov 16, 2023 11:06 AM
In what can be considered as epic, cricketer Virat Kohli smashed the world record of Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 50th century. (Image source: Instagram)

It was a joyous occasion yesterday. In the India versus New Zealand semi-final match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that was held at the Wankhede stadium, India won against the latter by 70 runs. The streets were practically empty as crores of fans and viewers tuned in to watch the men in blue get back in the game and finals after a long wait.

In what can be considered as epic, cricketer Virat Kohli smashed the world record of Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 50th century. Mohammed Shami was hailed as the ‘Man of the Match’ after he became the first Indian bowler in a One Day International (ODI) cricket match to take seven wickets.

In all the glory that India and Virat Kohli achieved yesterday by racing ahead to be in the finals, brands like Cadbury, Swiggy, Netflix etc hopped onto the wagon to celebrate and elevate the occasion through their eye-catching posts.


Tags
First Published on Nov 16, 2023 11:06 AM

