Cricket World Cup - India vs NZ semi-final: Brands hail Virat Kohli's and Team India's epic milestones

It was a joyous occasion yesterday. In the India versus New Zealand semi-final match in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup that was held at the Wankhede stadium, India won against the latter by 70 runs. The streets were practically empty as crores of fans and viewers tuned in to watch the men in blue get back in the game and finals after a long wait.

In what can be considered as epic, cricketer Virat Kohli smashed the world record of Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 50th century. Mohammed Shami was hailed as the ‘Man of the Match’ after he became the first Indian bowler in a One Day International (ODI) cricket match to take seven wickets.