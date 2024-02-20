Cricketer Shubman Gill becomes Punjab's ‘state icon’ for Lok Sabha poll

he Punjab Chief Electoral Officer's office has appointed Indian cricket Shubman Gill as a ‘state icon’ for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. In a statement, Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C announced that Punjab native and cricketer Shubman Gill will aid in achieving a voter turnout exceeding 70 percent in the General Election. “The poll panel has set the target of ‘Is Vaar 70 Paar’" he e stated, according to PTI.

During the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, Punjab registered a voting turnout of 65.96 percent across its 13 constituencies.

The Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) announced that Gill, a prominent figure among sports enthusiasts, particularly the youth, from Punjab, has been designated as a ‘state icon’ for the upcoming polls.

Sibin C mentioned that during a meeting with all deputy commissioners of Punjab they, were instructed to pinpoint regions with low voter turnout during the previous elections.

He stated that voter awareness campaigns led by Shubman Gill in such localities would encourage voters and contribute to increasing the turnout.

Previously, renowned Punjabi singer Tarsem Jassar had been selected as a 'state icon' and he too would undertake similar campaigns, he added.