Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Unisys against rogue websites streaming content

A suit was filed in the Court seeking a permanent injunction to restrain various websites from engaging in piracy of works of Unisys Infosolutions.

By  Storyboard18Dec 26, 2024 9:51 AM
Delhi HC grants injunction in favour of Unisys against rogue websites streaming content
Delhi HC noted that Unisys is at risk of suffering irreparable harm if the activities of the rogue websites continued.

The Delhi High Court has granted an injunction in favour of Unisys Infosolutions against rogue websites that pirated the former's work.

Haryana-based Unisys Infosultions is engaged in production, acquisition and distribution of cinematographic films and audio-visual content in multiple languages.

Reportedly, a suit was filed seeking a permanent injunction to restrain websites, including Desicinemas, from engaging in piracy of works of Unisys Infosolutions.

The court noted that "the systematic and intentional nature of the infringement", and observed that the plaintiffs were "at risk of suffering irreparable harm if the activities of the rogue websites continued".

Following this, Delhi's top court granted liberty to websites unintentionally blocked to approach it with an undertaking of non-infringement. Plaintiffs were also allowed to seek impleadment of newly identified rogue websites.

The court has now listed the matter for April 2, 2025.


First Published on Dec 26, 2024 9:25 AM

