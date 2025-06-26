DS Group eyes Rs 1,000 crore milestone for Pulse candy with multi-format expansion plan

ADVERTISEMENT
FMCG player Dharampal Satyapal (DS) Group is setting its sights on turning its iconic Pulse candy into a Rs 1,000 crore brand within the next two years, driven by a bold push into new formats, regional flavours and adjacent product categories.
After clocking Rs 750 crore in FY25, selling 750 crore units of its signature tangy hard-boiled candy at Rs 1 each, Pulse has firmly cemented its place as India’s largest hard-boiled candy brand. Now, DS Group is looking to evolve it from a single-format success into a versatile, multi-occasion powerhouse. “We're the largest player in the hard-boiled candy segment with a 19% market share, growing at 15% CAGR, above the category average of 9%,” said Rajiv Kumar, Vice Chairman of DS Group.
The Indian hard-boiled candy market is currently estimated at Rs 4,000 crore.
Since its sensational launch in 2015, Pulse has redefined India’s ethnic confectionery space, riding on the unique tangy-spicy 'kacha aam' flavor. The brand now aims to build on that base by experimenting with new textures, flavor formats and consumption occasions while tapping into India’s rich culinary diversity. “Pulse is no longer just a candy, it’s a flavor experience that resonates across demographics. Our focus now is to grow it into a multi-format, multi-occasion offering,” Kumar added.
As part of this brand evolution strategy, DS Group plans to aggressively expand both domestically and internationally. With a distribution network that spans over 3.5 million retail outlets in India, the group is also targeting deeper market penetration and stronger consumer engagement.
The brand’s next phase will be powered by innovation, regional customization and enhanced storytelling—turning Pulse from a cult favorite to a category-transcending FMCG success.