ED arrests four Vivo executives, including one Chinese national

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on October 10 arrested four executives of Chinese smartphone maker Vivo, including one Chinese national, a report by news agency Reuters said, citing sources privy to the matter.

These arrests come at a time when rising tensions are being witnessed between Beijing and New Delhi over issues ranging from border disputes to India’s increasing scrutiny of Chinese businesses and investment.

Vivo and the country’s Enforcement Directorate (ED) did not immediately respond to requests for comment made by email and telephone.

The executives were arrested in relation to an ongoing 2022 case where the ED raided the company’s offices and accused it of money laundering, first of the sources said.

The company has repeatedly denied the allegations. It has previously said it cooperated with authorities to provide them with all required information and was ”committed to be fully compliant with laws.”

The first source said Vivo executives were summoned to the ED’s Delhi office for questioning, and then arrested. They will appear in court later on October 10, the source added.

In 2022, the ED blocked 119 bank accounts linked to Vivo’s India business, but a court later revoked the move.