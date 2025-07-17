From Orange Groves to Global Icon: Disneyland turns 70

ADVERTISEMENT
Disneyland marked its 70th anniversary on Thursday with the launch of a new stage production, Walt Disney – A Magical Life, featuring animatronic of Walt Disney. The show, which premiered on the park’s official anniversary date, is the highlight of this summer’s celebrations at the Southern California theme park.
Opened on July 17, 1955, Disneyland was the first theme park built under the direct supervision of Walt Disney. Constructed on former orange groves in Anaheim, the park introduced immersive attractions, themed lands, and robotic characters, setting a new standard in family entertainment.
Despite a chaotic opening day in 1955, marked by ride malfunctions, food shortages and guests sinking into freshly laid asphalt, Disneyland quickly became a model for entertainment design. Original rides like Peter Pan’s Flight, Jungle Cruise and the Mad Tea Party remain in operation today.
According to the Themed Entertainment Association, the park welcomed over 17 million visitors in 2023, making it the second-most visited theme park in the world, behind Florida’s Magic Kingdom. The attendance figures marked a complete recovery from the 13-month closure caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Disneyland officials said the new anniversary show will run throughout the summer season, offering visitors a historical look at the park’s origins and the man who created it.