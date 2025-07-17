            
  • Home
  • digital
  • chatgpt-surpasses-900-million-downloads-widens-lead-over-rival-ai-chatbots-75192

ChatGPT surpasses 900 million downloads, widens lead over rival AI chatbots

Google’s Gemini stands at 200 million downloads, while DeepSeek has recorded 127 million. Microsoft’s Copilot follows with 79 million downloads globally.

By  Storyboard18Jul 17, 2025 4:27 PM
ChatGPT surpasses 900 million downloads, widens lead over rival AI chatbots
The chatbot’s rising usage also reflects a shift in consumer behavior, with generative AI becoming part of routine tasks, learning, and productivity.

OpenAI’s ChatGPT has crossed 900 million global downloads, making it the most downloaded AI chatbot in the world by a significant margin, according to data released by market intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

The AI assistant continues to maintain a dominant position in the competitive chatbot space, far ahead of its nearest rivals. Google’s Gemini stands at 200 million downloads, while DeepSeek has recorded 127 million. Microsoft’s Copilot follows with 79 million downloads globally.

Despite aggressive investment by competitors, Microsoft alone has committed $80 billion this year to expand its AI data centers, ChatGPT remains the platform of choice for most users.

Industry analysts attribute this dominance to ChatGPT’s ease of use, natural language capabilities and consistent updates. The AI assistant has gained widespread popularity for its ability to carry human-like conversations, provide quick answers and integrate seamlessly into daily workflows.

The chatbot’s rising usage also reflects a shift in consumer behavior, with generative AI becoming part of routine tasks, learning and productivity.

OpenAI’s continued innovation and early mover advantage have played a key role in its growth, even as major tech players such as Google and Microsoft race to gain ground in the space.


Tags
First Published on Jul 17, 2025 4:27 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Centre pushes for urgent digital regulation, citing social media surveillance & cybercrime surge

Centre pushes for urgent digital regulation, citing social media surveillance & cybercrime surge

How it Works

Meta AI launches "Imagine Me" for personalized Image Generation

Meta AI launches "Imagine Me" for personalized Image Generation

Digital

Saregama expands footprint in Haryanvi music, acquires NAV Records

Saregama expands footprint in Haryanvi music, acquires NAV Records

Brand Marketing

Intel expands layoffs to over 5,000 employees across U.S. in latest round of job cuts

Intel expands layoffs to over 5,000 employees across U.S. in latest round of job cuts

How it Works

JioHotstar tops streaming charts with 16 hits; Criminal Justice leads with 27.7 mn viewers

JioHotstar tops streaming charts with 16 hits; Criminal Justice leads with 27.7 mn viewers

Advertising

U.S. Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Amazon Prime Video ads

U.S. Judge dismisses lawsuit challenging Amazon Prime Video ads

Digital

Simply Speaking: The New AIxperience - CX in an AI-first era

Simply Speaking: The New AIxperience - CX in an AI-first era