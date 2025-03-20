Finland is the world's happiest country once again! Here are the top 10 on the list

For the eighth year in a row, Finland has been ranked as the happiest country in the world, according to the annual World Happiness Report.

Released today, on the United Nations' International Day of Happiness, the report assesses the quality of life of residents across more than 140 countries, with Finland securing an average score of 7.74 on a scale where 10 represents the best possible life.

Trailing Finland in the top five were Denmark ((No.2), Iceland (No.3), Sweden (No.4), and the Netherlands (No.5), reinforcing the dominance of Nordic nations in global happiness rankings.

Meanwhile, Mexico (No.10) and Costa Rica (No.6) entered the top 10 for the first time, marking a significant milestone for Latin America.

The report highlights that while GDP per capita is comparable between Nordic countries, the U.S., the UK, and Australia, wealth distribution and social trust set them apart.

The Nordic model, characterized by high levels of social support, income equality, and trust in institutions, plays a pivotal role in their consistent rankings at the top.

One striking finding was the strong correlation between perceived kindness and personal happiness.

The research indicates that people often underestimate how likely a lost wallet will be returned—yet in Nordic countries, both the expectation and reality of returned wallets are significantly higher than in the U.S. This reflects a deep-seated sense of social trust that directly contributes to well-being.

The United States fell to No. 24, its lowest ranking since the report’s inception in 2012. Last year, the U.S. dropped out of the top 20 for the first time, and the downward trend appears to be continuing.

Researchers cite growing economic inequality, declining social trust, and weakening community connections as major factors in the country's declining happiness levels.

The inclusion of Mexico and Costa Rica in the top 10 marks a historic shift, underscoring the importance of social fabric and connectedness in determining happiness.

The report found that Latin American countries ranked highest in shared meals and social trust, with strong community bonds playing a critical role in their citizens’ well-being.

The annual report, compiled by the Wellbeing Research Centre at the University of Oxford in collaboration with Gallup and the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, underscores that happiness is driven by more than just economic prosperity.

Social trust, connectedness, and kindness are major determinants of life satisfaction, setting apart the world’s happiest nations.

List of Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World

1. Finland

2. Denmark

3. Iceland

4. Sweden

5. Netherlands

6. Costa Rica

7. Norway

8. Israel

9. Luxembourg