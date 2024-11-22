Flexibility, and career growth drive white-collar job market to 10% quarterly growth: Indeed

Flexible work hours and career advancement are reshaping the priorities of the white-collar workforce, according to the latest Indeed Hiring Tracker. The July-September 2024 quarter saw 42 percent of job seekers looking for a new job, resulting in a 10 percent rise in hiring activity. According to the report, nearly, 80 percent of employers were involved in recruitment to fill critical roles. The report underscored a dual transformation: while businesses focus on service expansion and digital innovation, job seekers are prioritizing flexibility, better pay, and growth opportunities in their career decisions.

Indeed's report mentioned that for job seekers, flexibility has become a non-negotiable factor when choosing new roles. Consequently, employers, eager to attract and retain top talent, are transforming traditional work models to meet these demands. 42 percent of job seekers cited flexible working hours as a key reason for exploring new opportunities. Additionally, better pay (56%) and career advancement (47%)are other key roles that job seekers give their preference.

"Work isn’t just about productivity anymore; it’s about people. Flexibility isn’t just a perk—it’s a promise to employees that their lives outside work matter," says Sashi Kumar, Head of Sales, Indeed India.

IT, Sales, Production, and Manufacturing driving growth

While flexibility is reshaping how we work, hiring trends reveal where the action is happening. In white collar segment, IT remains a primary area of focus, with 27 percent of employers hiring in this field. Sales roles are also in high demand (23%), as well as positions in production and manufacturing (19%). Specialized roles are seeing increased attention, with data analysts (25%), project managers (19%), and sales and marketing managers (18%) among the most sought-after positions.

Rise of in-demand tech skill

Data analysis leads the demand for tech skills, with 35 percent of employers actively hiring for roles involving SQL, Excel, and Python expertise. Cybersecurity is another high-priority area, with 29 percent of employers seeking specialists in encryption and network security. Cloud computing skills are also in demand, with 23 percent of companies hiring professionals with expertise in platforms like AWS, Azure, and GCP to manage and optimize digital infrastructure.