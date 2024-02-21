comScore            

How it Works

FM Radio ad revenue jumps 26 percent in 2022-23 to touch Rs 1547.13 crore: TRAI

The reported advertisement revenues by the private FM Radio broadcasters have 3 3 increased from Rs 1227.15 crore in the year 2021-22 to Rs 1547.13 crore in the year 2022-23.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 9:54 AM
FM Radio ad revenue jumps 26 percent in 2022-23 to touch Rs 1547.13 crore: TRAI
Another area of growth in the radio landscape is the expansion in the number of Community Radio Stations (CRS) in the country. (Image source: Unsplash)

Radio is a popular means for mass communication, owing largely, to its wide coverage, portability, low set-up cost and affordability. In India, Radio coverage is available in the Short-wave (SW) and Medium-wave (MW) bands in the Amplitude Modulation (AM) mode and also Frequency Modulation (FM) mode. Today, FM Radio broadcasting is the most popular and pervasive medium to provide entertainment, information and education to the masses. As reported by the private FM Radio broadcasters to TRAI, there were 388 private FM radios stations operational as on 31 March, 2023, besides the public service broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR). The reported advertisement revenues by the private FM Radio broadcasters have 3 3 increased from Rs 1227.15 crore in the year 2021-22 to Rs 1547.13 crore in the year 2022-23.

All India Radio India’s Public Service Broadcaster, the Radio vertical of Prasar Bharati has been serving to inform, educate and entertain its audiences since its inception. One of the largest broadcasting organisations in the world in terms of the number of languages of broadcast, the spectrum of socio-economic and cultural diversity it serves, AIR’s service comprises 479 stations located across the country, covering nearly 92% of the country’s area and 99.19% of the total population. AIR originates programming in 23 languages and 179 dialects .

Another area of growth in the radio landscape is the expansion in the number of Community Radio Stations (CRS) in the country. There is huge latent potential in CRS, given the vast landscape of this country, linguistic diversity, regional flavours and cultural variations.

Community Radio broadcasting can serve as a medium for networking of small groups and communities with a specific focus on daily concerns of the common man and also help them realize local aspirations. CRS are set up in association with educational institutions and civil society organizations. As per the information provided by the MIB, out of the 571 licenses issued as on 31 March, 2023 for the setup of community radio stations, 427 such stations were operational.


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 9:54 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Zee case: SEBI probing two Mumbai-based production houses in funds siphoning case

Zee case: SEBI probing two Mumbai-based production houses in funds siphoning case

How it Works

India shifts to a new socio-economic classification system ISEC

India shifts to a new socio-economic classification system ISEC

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger: Will SEBI's new revelations impact March 12 NCLT hearing?

Zee-Sony merger: Will SEBI's new revelations impact March 12 NCLT hearing?

How it Works

India pioneering global framework on Gen AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India pioneering global framework on Gen AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

How it Works

Indian Internet user base touched 881.25 million in March 2023: TRAI

Indian Internet user base touched 881.25 million in March 2023: TRAI

How it Works

The reports and rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the Company are incorrect and false: ZEE

The reports and rumours pertaining to accounting issues in the Company are incorrect and false: ZEE

How it Works

Television revenue in India dropped from Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 70,900 crore in 2022: TRAI

Television revenue in India dropped from Rs 72,000 crore to Rs 70,900 crore in 2022: TRAI
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!