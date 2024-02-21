FM Radio ad revenue jumps 26 percent in 2022-23 to touch Rs 1547.13 crore: TRAI

Radio is a popular means for mass communication, owing largely, to its wide coverage, portability, low set-up cost and affordability. In India, Radio coverage is available in the Short-wave (SW) and Medium-wave (MW) bands in the Amplitude Modulation (AM) mode and also Frequency Modulation (FM) mode. Today, FM Radio broadcasting is the most popular and pervasive medium to provide entertainment, information and education to the masses. As reported by the private FM Radio broadcasters to TRAI, there were 388 private FM radios stations operational as on 31 March, 2023, besides the public service broadcaster - All India Radio (AIR). The reported advertisement revenues by the private FM Radio broadcasters have 3 3 increased from Rs 1227.15 crore in the year 2021-22 to Rs 1547.13 crore in the year 2022-23.

All India Radio India’s Public Service Broadcaster, the Radio vertical of Prasar Bharati has been serving to inform, educate and entertain its audiences since its inception. One of the largest broadcasting organisations in the world in terms of the number of languages of broadcast, the spectrum of socio-economic and cultural diversity it serves, AIR’s service comprises 479 stations located across the country, covering nearly 92% of the country’s area and 99.19% of the total population. AIR originates programming in 23 languages and 179 dialects .

Another area of growth in the radio landscape is the expansion in the number of Community Radio Stations (CRS) in the country. There is huge latent potential in CRS, given the vast landscape of this country, linguistic diversity, regional flavours and cultural variations.