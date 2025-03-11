Game-Changer! Tgthr. drives India’s first 100% SOV on CNN-News18 for Ultraviolette’s grand unveiling

In an unprecedented move that redefines media dominance, Tgthr. has executed India’s first-ever 100% Share of Voice (SOV) takeover on CNN-News18 – India’s leading news channel for an entire day. On behalf of its client, Ultraviolette Automotive, Tgthr. orchestrated this one-of-a-kind media spectacle to unveil the most anticipated electric scooter in India.

This groundbreaking media execution was achieved in collaboration with Network18, leveraging the unparalleled reach of CNN-News18, India’s leading multi-platform English news channel. Ultraviolette, known for its cutting-edge innovation in the premium sports motorcycle segment, took a giant leap to capture nationwide attention and drive unmatched brand saliency.

This bold campaign delivered 100% SOV across both Linear Television and Connected TV, ensuring complete brand exclusivity throughout the day. The takeover featured an array of high-impact formats, including Astons, J Bands, Slugs, Hotboards, an exclusive CEO interview, and, most notably, the live-streamed unveiling of the vehicle range.

By securing the entire channel’s ad space for a day, Ultraviolette and Tgthr. have rewritten the rules of brand communication, pioneering a new standard in advertising. This never-before-seen execution exemplifies the power of immersive storytelling and strategic media innovation, proving that audacious ideas can redefine industry norms.

Rahul Vengalil, CEO & Co-Founder, Tgthr., expressed his excitement about this groundbreaking execution, stating, "As a young agency committed to pushing the boundaries of advertising, campaigns like these reinforce our belief that there is still a long way to go for advertising. This achievement is not just about scale but about demonstrating the power of bold ideas and strategic media innovation. We are just getting started."

Smriti Mehra, CEO – English & Business News, Network18 said, “This campaign demonstrates our commitment to delivering impactful and immersive brand experiences. The collaboration showcases the power of strategic media innovation,