Shivani Jha set to attend Storyboard18's Digital Entertainment Summit 2025

With the world’s largest digital population and a media economy growing at breakneck speed, India is positioning itself as a formidable force in shaping the future of global entertainment.

The upcoming Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit (DES), set to take place on June 27 at The Leela Palace in New Delhi, is the latest sign of the country’s ambitions and rising influence.

Backed by Network18 Group, with flagship coverage from CNBC-TV18, CNN-News18, Moneycontrol and Forbes India, the summit arrives amid a global recalibration of digital power. The event builds on momentum from the government’s landmark World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES), and seeks to define the next chapter of the digital entertainment revolution—one with India at its center.

Among the speakers headlining the summit is Shivani Jha, a prominent public policy lawyer and digital rights advocate, who has emerged as one of the most articulate voices championing fairness, user safety, and responsible growth within India’s online gaming industry.

Shivani Jha

Currently serving as the Director of the Egamers and Players Welfare Association (EPWA), Shivani Jha brings over a decade of legal experience to the table, shaped by her academic foundation at Georgetown University Law Center (postgraduation, 2013) and early professional years spent navigating complex securities and private equity cases at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas.

Since pivoting to technology and public policy in 2021, Shivani has focused her energy on digital rights, evolving workspaces, and user safety in the online ecosystem.

At EPWA, she works at the intersection of law, governance, and real-world user concerns—collaborating with gamers, researchers, government agencies, and industry bodies to ensure the rights and interests of players are not just acknowledged, but actively protected.

Her approach to leadership is collaborative, grounded in legal nuance, and responsive to the rapid changes reshaping the digital entertainment landscape. From regulatory debates to community engagement, Shivani’s work reflects a broader mission: to craft a more inclusive and balanced digital environment that grows in tandem with its user base.

Digital Entertainment Summit

As home to the largest digital population in the world, India can lead the global agenda on a fast-growing and influential industry, with the power to generate billions in revenue while engaging millions across the world. The Digital Entertainment Summit will help surface the stories and the winning strategies that will unlock the next level of exponential growth.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s strong vision for developing the AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) has significantly boosted the gaming industry. The central government has opened numerous opportunities, accelerating the industry's growth.

The Storyboard18 Digital Entertainment Summit will focus on the online gaming industry and the policies aimed at supporting the gaming ecosystem. With Artificial Intelligence at the forefront, many gaming companies are leveraging smart technology to enhance the gaming experience. Discussions will center on monetizing gaming apps and expanding revenue models, which are key to driving industry growth. The industry has long advocated for favorable conditions to operate within the country.