Mercedes-Benz appoints Brendon Sissing as the VP - Sales & Marketing, India

Mercedes-Benz India announced an organizational change in its sales and marketing function effective from August 1, 2025. Brendon Sissing, currently Head of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services, has been appointed as the Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Mercedes-Benz India. Sissing succeeds Lance Bennett who assumed the new responsibility of Chief Financial Officer at Mercedes-Benz in the Middle East.
Sissing has experience in steering strategic initiatives within the auto finance sector.
As the Head of Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India, Sissing has driven the company’s strategy and its business transformation leveraging digitization.
Under Sissing, Mercedes-Benz Financial Services India’s portfolio growth doubled with record profits and high Dealer Loyalty Index.
At Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa, Pretoria; Sissing provided leadership and strategic direction for Credit Operations function. He was responsible for identifying and prioritizing processes, policies and performance. Sissing oversaw national sales, responsible for financing cars and trucks in Mercedes-Benz Financial Services South Africa.
Sissing began his career with Mercedes-Benz Malaysia where he supported Sales roll-out and growth strategy implementation. He formulated all pertinent legal loan contracts & vendor service agreements and defined local products, lending guidelines, and risk appetite statements. Later as Head of Credit Operations, he spearheaded the company’s Credit Risk function and set-up the new company with its various policies, processes and systems.
Sissing has a B. Tech degree in Cost & Management Accounting, from Technikon Pretoria, Pretoria, South Africa. He also has a Diploma in Credit Management from Institute of Credit Management and completed various International Leadership Courses. He is also the Founding Member of Mercedes- Benz Services Malaysia Sdn Bhd in 2012.