Glenmark's La Shield wins big at OTC Health and Wellness Conference 2023

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Limited (Glenmark), a research-led, global pharmaceutical company owned-skincare brand, La Shield, has been won "Best Consumer Healthcare Digital Marketing Campaign" award at the recently concluded Organization of Pharmaceutical Producers of India (OPPI) OTC Health and Wellness Conference 2023.

The campaign ‘Be Sun wise’ leveraged the available online information through creative optimization to provide consumers with relevant, real-time, city-specific UV index data.

Commenting on the win, Alok Malik, president and head of India Formulations Business at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, said, "We are deeply honored to receive this award. At Glenmark, our commitment towards customer empowerment consistently fuels our endeavors. The recognition for La Shield® is a testament to our initiative of promoting informed decision-making amongst consumers. Through this award-winning campaign, we successfully delivered palatable, crucial data to our users, empowering them to make smart decisions concerning their skin health. This award further instills our resolution to discover novel ways of engaging with our customers."