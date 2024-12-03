Govt to promote Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism; sector to grow at 13.9% CAGR

The Ministry of Tourism is promoting India’s tourism sector through various initiatives, with a focus on Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism. As part of its ongoing efforts, the Ministry has developed National Strategies for both Ecotourism and Sustainable Tourism.

In addition, the Travel for LiFE (Lifestyle for Environment) program has been introduced to encourage tourists and the tourism industry to adopt sustainable practices.

As per marketing intelligence platform, Statista, the global ecotourism industry worldwide was estimated at $172.4 billion dollars in 2022. The sector was forecast to reach $374.2 billion dollars in 2028, registering a growth rate (CAGR) of 13.9 percent. Additionally, the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a special report in 2018 stating that the world has just over a decade to restrict global warming to 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels, beyond which the risk of floods, droughts and extreme heat will significantly worsen. With a growing awareness of climate change people are becoming more environmentally conscious. As of February 2024, 83 percent of travelers worldwide believe that sustainable travel is important.

Although tourism is mainly a State Government responsibility, the Ministry of Tourism supports the development of tourism infrastructure across the country by providing financial assistance to State Governments, Union Territories, and Central Agencies under various schemes. One such initiative is the Eco Circuit, which is part of the Swadesh Darshan Scheme, aimed at promoting tourism in eco-friendly regions.

The Ministry has also revamped the Swadesh Darshan Scheme with the launch of Swadesh Darshan 2.0. This revamped scheme aims to create an integrated framework for the development of tourism destinations, in collaboration with States, Union Territories, and local governments, to foster sustainable and responsible tourism.

Additionally, under the Swadesh Darshan 2.0 scheme, the "Challenge Based Destination Development" sub-scheme focuses on the comprehensive development of tourism destinations. The goal is to enhance the overall tourist experience while transforming these destinations into sustainable and responsible tourism hubs.