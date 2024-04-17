Greenply Industries launches Green-Rise initiative under its eco restoration and plantation drive in Nagaland

Greenply Industries has launched the Green-Rise initiative under its eco restoration and plantation drive at its Tizit facility in Nagaland, aiming to contribute positively to the environment while fostering self-reliance within communities. Under this project, a plantation of a sapling is being done in the name of an architect associated with the wood panel industry.

The plantation project signifies the company's commitment to sustainable practices, particularly by embracing the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC) forest management model. It is noteworthy to mention here that Greenply has attained the FSC® – FM (Forest Management) Certification from the Forest Stewardship Council (FSC®) for its sustainable plantation unit located in Tizit, Nagaland and it is the first company to have successfully achieved the certification in the interior infrastructure segment in India. This certification provides an assurance to consumers that the products they are buying come from a responsible/sustainable source and protects the rights of indigenous people to use the forest and helps to combat deforestation, forest degradation and illegal logging in certified areas.

The Green Rise project's opening phase involved planting over 780 saplings in honour of architects from Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Tamil Nadu. Later, architects from Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand, and Madhya Pradesh and across India will be similarly honored. Each tree planted under this scheme is labeled with a barcode containing pertinent information such as the architect's name, address, plantation date and time, tree species, and contact number. These trees will mature over 7 to 8 years, and upon harvesting, proceeds will be bestowed to charitable organizations or schools in the architects' names.