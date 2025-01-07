How to submit feedback on DPDP draft rules: All you need to know

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on January 3 released the draft rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection Act and has invited feedback/comments on the same.

The proposed rules are intended to operationalize the provisions of the DPDP Act, which received presidential assent on August 11, 2023.

According to MeitY, the draft rules and a set of explanatory notes—written in simple and straightforward language to help stakeholders better understand the legal framework—are available on the Ministry's official website at https://www.meity.gov.in/data-protection-framework.

MeitY has assured that all submissions will be treated confidentially and kept in fiduciary capacity. It also added that no public disclosure of individual feedback will be made, though a summarized version without stakeholder attribution will be released after the finalization of the rules. This measure aims to encourage uninhibited feedback from the public.

How to submit your feedback

1. Visit the MyGov portal: Head to https://innovateindia.mygov.in/dpdp-rules-2025/ to access the submission form.

2. Review the Draft Rules: Familiarize yourself with both the draft rules and the explanatory notes available on the MeitY website before providing your input.

3. Submit Rule-Wise Comments: MeitY encourages feedback in a rule-wise manner, ensuring clarity and specificity.

4. Deadline for Submission: All feedback must be submitted by February 18, 2025.