Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favourite movies, cricket matches, etc through Fire TV: Report

Indians spent more hours streaming cricket vs entertainment content during domestic and international cricket tournaments in 2023 as per Amazon Fire TV Streaming Trends Report. Published by Amazon, the annual edition of the report captures aggregated insights on how Indian viewers consumed content on their Fire TV devices in 2023. Data reveals that Maharashtra, Delhi, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu streamed more hours of cricket than other states on Fire TV.

In 2023, Indian households spent around four hours per day streaming their favorite movies, shows, cricket matches, playing games, and listening to music, through Fire TV. A family in Delhi streamed 5.4 hours every day in 2023, the highest by any Indian household through Fire TV.

Favorites on Fire TV: Sports, Kids’ content, news, and TV shows

Besides cricket, Fire TV users also enjoyed streaming F1 races. Viewership for F1 races witnessed a 50 percent increase from last year

Kids’ related apps saw approximately 31 percent increase in monthly streaming hours per customer. Some of the popular apps include YouTube Kids, ChuChu TV, HappyKids and others

Fire TV users also enjoyed playing music on their TV. Last year, one in every three users played music through Amazon Music, Spotify, and other music apps through Fire TV

Fire TV users made the most of free (ad-supported) streaming platforms. Apps such as YouTube, miniTV, MX Player, and others saw approximately 23 percent year-over-year increase in streaming hours Users enjoy the convenience of Alexa’s universal voice search on Fire TV

Approximately 80 percent of Fire TV users took Alexa’s help in searching and navigating through their favorite content across 12,000 apps, controlling their Alexa-enabled smart home appliances, setting reminders, etc.

Comedy, thriller, and drama were some of the most popular genres of content watched by Fire TV users. Tarak Mehta ka Ulta Chashma was the most voice-searched Indian title, followed by Big Boss, Anupama, Ramayan, and CID to name a few

Parents of young kids used Alexa to search and play popular kids’ shows namely Cocomelon, Peppa Pig, and Chhota Bheem through Fire TV

Indians across 99 percent of the pin codes have purchased Fire TV devices

With thousands of positive reviews and a 4+ rating on Amazon.in, Fire TV Sticks have been bought by Indians across 99 percent of the pin codes of the country

From Kavaratti in Lakshadweep, Port Blair in Andaman and Nicobar, Kamrup in Assam, Papum Pare in Arunachal Pradesh, to Purnia in Bihar – families enjoyed the streaming experience offered by Fire TV

Fire TV users enjoyed streaming Prime Video movies and originals

Some of the most streamed movie on Prime Video were Pathan, Bawaal, Rocky aur Rani, Jailer, Drishyam 2, Pippa, and Mast Mein Rehne Ka