Indian Research and Insights industry reaches USD 2.9 Bn in FY2023

As per the report ‘The Indian Research & Insights Industry 2023 Update’ by Market Research Society of India (MRSI) India’s market research and insights industry grew by 17.6 percent in FY2023 reaching USD 2.9 Billionn from USD 2.7 Bn in FY2022. Currently at the third position globally, India’s market research and insights industry is further expected to reach USD 3.4 Billionn in 2024.

With a strong growth trajectory, supported with global confidence, India is considered a talent hub with strong analytics expertise. The growth witnessed aligns with the global research and insights industry, which posted a substantial 12 percent increase to reach USD 130 Billionn, over USD 118 Billionn in the previous year. Data analytics is the fastest-growing sector of the global insights industry in absolute terms.

With large project commissions and strategic work being revived, India’s market research industry is well aligned with the Government of India's Vision-2030 strategy. Custom research and analytics have also fuelled the domestic market to grow by 12 percent. Analytics business from local clients continues to grow with an increasing focus on combining survey data, client data, and social data to derive insights.

Speaking on the industry’s growth, Paru Minocha, President at Market Research Society of India said, “The Indian research and insights industry witnessed another year of significant growth, achieving a substantial size of USD 2.9 Billion. This growth is a testament to India being the focus growth market for companies and the market research industry's ability to navigate challenges and capitalize on emerging opportunities to enable that growth. In addition, there is global confidence in India as a talent hub and as a market that is pivotal in offering valuable insights and research solutions.”

Mitali Chowhan, Director General at Market Research Society of India further added, “The growth our sector is undergoing is very encouraging. This has helped maintain us our Global ranking, and infact has moved us up to the third position in the global Market Research & Insights industry. India’s significant capabilities, along with our industry's ability to adapt effectively to challenges and thrive on both global and domestic fronts is something we can be proud of.”