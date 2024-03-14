IPL advertising deals see delay over unclarity of schedule due to upcoming Lok Sabha elections

There is a delay in advertising deals for this year’s Tata IPL due to the lack of clarit over the tournament’s schedule because of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, as reported by ET.

Brands looking for campaign-based advertising are awaiting more clarity on the full schedule.

The Bureau of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for only the first 21 matches between March 22 and April 7 of the IPL.

Official broadcaster Disney Star and official streaming partner Viacom18 have managed to close deals and spot buys and are expected to close more in this interim leading to the commencement of the IPL.

As per ET reports, Disney Star has signed deals with Asian Paints, Vimal Pan Masala, Dream11, My11Circle, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, Reckitt Benckiser, Indigo Paints, and Nerolac Paints.