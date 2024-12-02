Is Rummy a sport? SOGF fuels debate on skill vs chance in gaming

With another debate over skill-based versus chance-based games gaining traction, particularly following Winzo’s case against Google at the Competition Commission of India (CCI), the conversation around Real Money Gaming (RMG) has taken a new turn. Adding to the complexity, the Skillhub Online Gaming Federation (SOGF) has initiated efforts to promote Rummy—a card game—as a competitive sport.

SOGF aims to position Rummy as a “mind sport,” akin to esports tournaments played in LAN setups. However, the esports industry has largely rejected this notion, reigniting the long-standing debate over whether Rummy should be classified as a skill-based or chance-based game. Esports industry question whether lack of regulations would also lead to promoting games such as Ludo and Snakes and Ladders as a sport and address players as athletes.

In September 2024, the Bombay High Court heard a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking to ban online Rummy platforms, such as Junglee Rummy and RummyCircle, in Maharashtra. The petitioner, Ganesh Ranu Nanaware, argued that online Rummy constitutes gambling, prohibited under Indian laws like the Public Gambling Act of 1867 and the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act of 1887.

The respondents, including the State, Google, and gaming platforms, contended that Rummy is a game of skill, not chance, and thus does not qualify as gambling. Citing various court rulings, they emphasized that Rummy demands strategy, mental acuity, and expertise. The Bombay High Court has directed respondents to file affidavits explaining why Rummy qualifies as a skill-based game.

Sibtan Baqri, CEO of SOGF, stated, “Rummy is much more than a traditional card game; it is a sport—technically a mind sport—grounded in strategy, logic, and cognitive skill. Recognized by the Supreme Court of India as a skill-based game, we view Rummy as part of our cultural heritage that has evolved into a modern competitive platform, particularly in its online format.”

Baqri further explained that SOGF sees skill-based card games and esports as complementary yet distinct domains within Mind Sports. “Mind Sports like Chess and Rummy focus on cognitive development and strategic thinking rooted in tradition, while esports represents the modern, tech-driven competitive gaming frontier. Together, they form a holistic landscape for skill-based engagement.”

In contrast, Manoj Kasyap, owner of Velocity Gaming, argued, “I don’t think Rummy qualifies as an esport or a sport. To me, any card game involves gambling, and there must be a clear distinction between esports, which are skill-based games, and other casual games.”

He added, “Without proper regulation, I hope we don’t start categorizing games like Ludo or Snakes and Ladders as esports or sports. It’s crucial to distinguish between esports, sports, and casual games.”

Echoing this sentiment, Rushindra Sinha, Founder and CEO of Global Esports, stated, “I firmly believe pay-to-play games like Rummy should not be considered gaming but gambling. While government regulations classify it as skill gaming, if these companies are banned from allowing monetary transaction, these companies will pivot to something else.”

When asked whether tournament organizers would consider Rummy as a sport or esport on par with games like BGMI or Valorant, Kuldeep Kumar, CEO of Villager Esports, responded, “I don’t think anyone would build their intellectual property around Rummy. Hosting outsourced Rummy events is different, but Rummy belongs to the real-money gaming category, unlike card video games such as Hearthstone.”

Similarly, Jai Shah, Co-founder of Orangutan, an esports organization, said, “While Rummy may be a game of skill, it falls under real-money gaming. Tournament organizers are free to host Rummy tournaments, but categorizing it as a sport or esport misleads people.”