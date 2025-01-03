Korean skincare popularity grows 2.5X, late night shopping surges 60%, reveals Nykaa's trend report for 2024

Nykaa has unveiled its Trends Report for 2024, revealing insights into the evolving beauty and fashion landscape in the country. The report highlights key shifts in consumer behavior, driven by late-night shopping binges, the continued rise of K-beauty, and an ongoing revolution in fashion choices that reflect the fast-changing preferences of Indian shoppers. As per the report, one of the standout trends in 2024 was late-night shopping frenzy, with beauty enthusiasts flocking to Nykaa’s platform during late hours.

Purchases surged by 60 percent after dark, with popular items like lipsticks, serums and sheet masks seeing the highest demand. Eyeshadows also captured shoppers’ attention. Meanwhile, K-beauty continues to surge in popularity, growing 2.5 times faster than Nykaa’s platform average. Top Korean skincare brands like COSRX, TONYMOLY, The Face Shop and LANEIGE solidified their dominance, with Indian consumers increasingly adopting Korean beauty routines.

When it comes to luxury beauty products, it also saw notable growth, with international brands such as Sol de Janeiro, Beauty Of Joseon and e.l.f. Cosmetics growing 1.5 times faster than the platform average. Interestingly, Men’s skincare and fragrance purchases also spiked.

Skincare routines also gained momentum, with Nykaa’s signature CSMS (Cleanse, Serum, Moisturizer, Sunscreen) regimen seeing a 30 percent increase in adoption. The rise of personalized skincare was further reflected by a 150 percent spike in searches for targeted ingredients like Peptide Booster Serum, Alpha Arbutin and Ceramide Mochi Toners.

Fashion trends lead the way...

On the fashion front, co-ord sets emerged as the top trend, blending Indo-western designs with casual separates. Midi dresses, particularly satin slips and tailored shirt dresses, gained popularity. Anarkali retained its timeless appeal.

The report highlighted that International brands also took center stage in fashion, with CIDER gaining immense traction, especially for their ruched dresses and pleated pants. Regional fashion preferences also varied, with Delhi shoppers favoring kurta sets, Mumbai leaning towards co-ords and Bengaluru choosing lehengas.

Men also upped their fashion game, with luxury sherwanis being sold for as much as Rs 3 lakh in cities like Siliguri and Mohali, while Jaipur and Mumbai saw a rise in demand for stylish jackets and elegant kurta sets.

When it comes to shopping behavior, women emerged as meticulous shoppers, browsing 70 percent more products before making a purchase, while men were quicker to act, opting for a faster, no-wait experience. Notably, late-night splurges were prominent, with 30 percent of all purchases happening post-8 PM, reflecting a 65 percent higher spend compared to daytime hours.

Furthermore, Nykaa in its report claimed that it expanded its footprint with 53 new stores across 36 cities, including emerging markets like Agartala, Jabalpur, Rourkela and Ajmer.

Shoppers go crazy with spendings!

In one remarkable case, a single shopper placed 36 orders totaling Rs 14.5 lakh during Navratri, indulging in luxury picks like Dior, BVLGARI, LANEIGE, Kiehl’s and Sulwhasoo. Another dedicated shopper from Jammu purchased products worth Rs 2.5 lakhs ranging across 54 brands, with top picks from Huda Beauty, Charlotte Tilbury and M.A.C.

The largest single order on Pink Friday Sale, totaling Rs 4.7 lakhs, was all about selfcare with shower gels, body mists, lotions, and deodorants. Meanwhile, a customer from New Delhi took their love for beauty to the next level, placing an incredible 110 orders worth Rs 21.5 lakhs, featuring makeup from Lakme and Maybelline.