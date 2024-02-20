comScore            

League Chairman Arun Dhumal: IPL to start from March 22

The players' auction for the 2024 season was held in December last year and Australian pacer Mitchell Starc became the most expensive player in the history of the league after being bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for Rs 24.75 crore.

Feb 20, 2024
Dhumal revealed that only the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament will be announced initially, while the remainder of the roster will be decided only after the announcement of the general election dates. (Image source: @IPL via X)

The 2024 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will begin from March 22 onwards, said league chairman Arun Dhumal, who further mentioned that the entire tournament will be held in India despite the dates coinciding with general elections, as per reports.

As per PTI, Dhumal revealed that only the schedule for the first 15 days of the tournament will be announced initially, while the remainder of the roster will be decided only after the announcement of the general election dates. The dates of the Lok Sabha polls are expected to be announced early next month.

"We are looking at a March 22 start for the tournament. We are working closely with the government agencies and we will first release the initial schedule. The entire tournament will be held in India," said Dhumal.

In 2009, the entire IPL tournament was held outside India (South Africa) while in 2014, the opening 20 games were held in the UAE due to the general elections in the respective years. However, in 2019m the entire event was held in India despite the elections.

Given that the IPL 2024 season will be immediately followed by the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies, the league's final will likely be held on May 26.

The ICC event will begin on June 1. India, placed in Group B, will begin their campaign on June 5 against Ireland in New York.

As is the norm, the IPL opener will be played between the last year's finalists, the winners Chennai Super Kings in this case and runners-up Gujarat Titans.

First Published on Feb 20, 2024

