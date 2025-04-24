            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • luxury-tax-handbags-to-horses-list-of-goods-subject-to-the-1-tcs-63059

Luxury tax: Handbags to horses - list of goods subject to the 1% TCS

The measure was first proposed in the Union Budget and is not intended to generate additional revenue, according to government officials. Rather, it is seen as a compliance tool designed to improve financial transparency and discourage under-reporting of income.

By  Storyboard18Apr 24, 2025 8:29 AM
Luxury tax: Handbags to horses - list of goods subject to the 1% TCS

In a move aimed at tightening oversight of high-end consumer spending, the Income Tax Department has issued new guidelines mandating a 1 percent Tax Collected at Source (TCS) on purchases of luxury goods exceeding ₹10 lakh. The measure, which came into effect on April 22, is part of a broader initiative to bolster income traceability and reduce tax evasion.

The provision falls under Section 206C(1F) of the Income Tax Act and marks an expansion of the TCS regime, which previously applied primarily to the sale of motor vehicles above the same threshold. Now, a wider array of luxury items—including fine watches, antiques, yachts, and designer apparel—are within the tax net.

According to the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT), the revised rules also amend Form 27EQ, which sellers must now use to report the collection of TCS. The tax must be collected at the time of payment and linked to the buyer’s Permanent Account Number (PAN). The deduction will be reflected in the buyer’s Form 26AS and may be claimed as a credit when filing annual income tax returns. Buyers with no tax liability will be eligible for a refund.

The updated list of goods subject to the 1 percent TCS includes:

Wristwatches

Antiques, paintings, and sculptures

Collectibles such as coins and stamps

Watercraft and aircraft, including yachts, helicopters, rowing boats, and canoes

Sunglasses

Handbags and purses

Footwear

Sportswear and specialized gear, including golf kits and ski equipment

Home theatre systems

Horses intended for racing or polo

The measure was first proposed in the Union Budget and is not intended to generate additional revenue, according to government officials. Rather, it is seen as a compliance tool designed to improve financial transparency and discourage under-reporting of income.

Experts have noted that the new requirements are likely to increase the compliance burden on sellers, who must now ensure proper tax collection and reporting. Buyers, too, may encounter more rigorous Know Your Customer (KYC) checks and documentation requirements when making large discretionary purchases.

A growing list of countries are seeking to bring greater scrutiny to luxury consumption in the digital age, an effort that tax authorities argue is crucial in an increasingly cashless and interconnected economy.


Tags
First Published on Apr 24, 2025 8:29 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Release of Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movie halted following Pahalgam terror attack

Release of Fawad Khan’s Bollywood movie halted following Pahalgam terror attack

How it Works

DoT orders Internet Service Providers to block piracy websites following Delhi HC directive in Star India case

DoT orders Internet Service Providers to block piracy websites following Delhi HC directive in Star India case

How it Works

Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

Meta expands Threads advertising globally amid tariff uncertainty

How it Works

Beyond IITs and IIMs: The rise of alternative talent in India's startup scene

Beyond IITs and IIMs: The rise of alternative talent in India's startup scene

How it Works

Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

Goafest 2025: Igniting creativity, collaboration, and future of talent

How it Works

EU slaps $800 million in fines on Apple and Meta over digital market violations

EU slaps $800 million in fines on Apple and Meta over digital market violations

How it Works

India sees 163% surge in contextual marketing revenue, reveals WebEngage Report

India sees 163% surge in contextual marketing revenue, reveals WebEngage Report