comScore

How it Works

Meta worries over government regulation of internet apps in proposed telecom law

Meta's policy head in India expresses concern about the matter in an internal communication to colleagues.

By  Storyboard18Dec 21, 2023 1:13 PM
Meta worries over government regulation of internet apps in proposed telecom law
The email also mentions Shivnath Thukral having a conversation with a certain Minister who assured him that the government does not intend to regulate OTTs under telecom law. (Representative Image: Dima Solomin via Unsplash)

Meta is concerned that a proposed legislation in India could bring over-the-top (OTT) applications, such as WhatsApp and Signal, under regulatory control. The law aims to give the Indian government broad authority over telecom companies, according to reports from Moneycontrol.

Following the introduction of the Telecommunications Bill, 2023 in Parliament on December 18, Shivnath Thukral, Meta's policy head in India, in an internal communication to colleagues said that the government might opt to extend the proposed legislation to Over-the-Top (OTT) services, which would include Meta's own internet applications like Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram at a later date.

As per Moneycontrol the email from Thukral said, “The revised Bill text is now (in) the public domain. In a very positive movement, all explicit references to OTTs have been removed from the Bill…However, some ambiguity remains - as the definitions of “telecommunications services”, “telecommunications identifier” and “messages” could be interpreted to implicitly include OTT services, even if without explicit mention.

“Arguably, even after the removal of OTTs from these definitions, the Govt could have sufficient discretion to designate OTTs as a telecommunications service, and bring them under an authorisation regime, in case it chooses to do so via delegated legislation at a future date,” it added.

However, the email also mentions Thukral having a conversation with a certain Minister who assured him that the government does not intend to regulate OTTs under telecom law.


Tags
First Published on Dec 21, 2023 1:11 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Jewellery consumption growth revised to 10-12 percent YoY in FY2024: ICRA

Jewellery consumption growth revised to 10-12 percent YoY in FY2024: ICRA

How it Works

Radio advertising sees 7 percent growth in ad volume during July-September quarter: TAM

Radio advertising sees 7 percent growth in ad volume during July-September quarter: TAM

How it Works

Should OTT players be worried about The Telecom Bill, 2023?

Should OTT players be worried about The Telecom Bill, 2023?

How it Works

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport recognised as one of world's most beautiful airports

Terminal 2 of Bengaluru Airport recognised as one of world's most beautiful airports

How it Works

Zee Sony Merger: ZEEL and Sony get one month extension to close $10 billion merger

Zee Sony Merger: ZEEL and Sony get one month extension to close $10 billion merger

How it Works

In-housing trend grows: Two-thirds of major multinationals now have an in-house agency

In-housing trend grows: Two-thirds of major multinationals now have an in-house agency

How it Works

Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023

Lok Sabha passes Indian Telecommunications Bill 2023