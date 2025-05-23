            

Disney sues YouTube to block key Executive hire

By  Storyboard18May 23, 2025 8:55 AM
Walt Disney has filed a lawsuit against Alphabet's YouTube in a Los Angeles state court, seeking to prevent the appointment of long-time Disney executive Justin Connolly as YouTube's global head of media and sports. The suit, filed late Wednesday, alleges breach of contract, unfair competition, and interference with a contractual relationship, as per Reuters.

Disney claims YouTube was aware of Connolly's employment agreement, which obligated him to work for Disney through at least March 1, 2027. Connolly had signed a new three-year contract in November 2024, which reportedly included a one-time termination right exercisable until March 2027. Disney is seeking preliminary and permanent injunctions to prevent Connolly from further breaching his contract. YouTube has not yet commented on the lawsuit, according to the Reuters report.

Connolly is slated to manage YouTube's relationships with major media companies and oversee its expanding live-sports portfolio, according to reports. The popular video platform has aggressively pursued live sports content in recent years, competing with Netflix and Amazon, to leverage its vast user base and sports audience, notably securing a $14 billion NFL streaming deal in 2022. YouTube has also diversified into live TV, music, and podcasts, generating significant advertising revenue.

Connolly brings over two decades of experience from ESPN and Disney, having recently exited his role as head of platform distribution. His departure comes as Disney prepares to launch its own ESPN sports streaming platform.


First Published on May 23, 2025 8:55 AM

