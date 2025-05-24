Independent Agency Enormous Named ‘Creative Agency of the Year’ at 2025 ABBY One Show Awards

At the 2025 ABBY One Show Awards, the independent creative shop Enormous Advertising was named “Creative Agency of the Year,” emerging at the top of the leaderboard with 286 points. The agency’s performance was underscored by a strong showing across categories, earning six Gold, 17 Silver, and 24 Bronze medals.

Trailing behind were Leo India and VML India, which secured the second and third positions with 196 and 78 points, respectively. Leo India took home nine Silver and 29 Bronze medals, while VML India’s haul included one Grand Prix, one Gold, three Silver, and three Bronze awards.

Famous Innovations, which placed fourth with 72 points, delivered notable work that earned it two Grand Prix, two Gold, three Silver, and three Bronze medals. Its campaign for Henlo Pet Nutrition, “The Anatomy of Suffering,” was recognized in the Still Print-Still Craft-Art Direction and Out of Home (Ambient Media) - FMCG - Food & Beverages categories.

VML India’s Grand Prix win came for its campaign “Neeman’s Are Those Neeman’s Shoes Phone Hack” for Neeman’s, awarded in the Audio - Voice - Activation category.

In the specialist categories, Leo India further distinguished itself by winning the title of “Brand Activation and Promotions Specialist Agency of the Year,” earning 30 points through two Silver and four Bronze medals. Grey Group and McCann Worldgroup India followed with 24 and 20 points, respectively. Grey took home four Silver medals, while McCann earned two Silver and two Bronze.

Tribes Communication, ranking fifth overall with 16 points, won a Grand Prix and one Bronze medal. The agency’s campaign for Kansai Nerolac Paints, titled “Nerolac Dukaan It Yourself (DIY Yourself),” was awarded in the Out of Home - Ambient Media - FMCG - Foods & Beverages category.

In the “Branded Content & Entertainment Specialist Agency of the Year” category, FCB India emerged at the top with 30 points, followed by Leo India (20 points) and Enormous (14 points). FCB secured three Silver and three Bronze medals, while Leo earned two Silver and two Bronze, and Enormous won one Silver and two Bronze.

Tribes Communication also performed well in this category, ranking fourth with 12 points, including one Gold and one Bronze medal. Its Gold came for another Kansai Nerolac Paints campaign, this one in the Out of Home (Ambient Media) - FMCG - Personal Care, Home Care, Healthcare & Others category.

Leo India claimed an additional honor as “Health Specialist Agency of the Year,” scoring 40 points through one Gold and four Silver medals. Mudra Max and McCann Worldgroup India followed with 16 and 14 points, respectively. Notably, Leo’s Gold came for P&G Whisper’s “Early Periods” campaign in the Health Abby Brand Lead Education and Awareness category, while McCann earned its Gold for Buckaroo’s “Fit My Feet” campaign in the Corporate Image & Communication subcategory.