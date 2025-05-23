MrBeast's hits $1 billion net worth, becomes world's youngest billionaire under 30

Jimmy Donaldson, better known as MrBeast, has officially joined the billionaires’ club at just 26, becoming the only under-30 billionaire globally who didn’t inherit his fortune. According to Celebrity Net Worth, the YouTuber’s empire is now valued at an estimated $1 billion (₹8,350 crore), securing his place as the eighth youngest billionaire in the world.

From gaming commentary to global fame

Born in Greenville, North Carolina, in 1998, Donaldson launched his YouTube journey at age 12 under the moniker “MrBeast6000.” A graduate of Greenville Christian Academy, he dropped out of college to pursue content creation full-time - a decision that has since redefined modern internet entrepreneurship.

His YouTube channels - MrBeast, Beast Reacts, MrBeast Gaming, and MrBeast Philanthropy, collectively boast more than 415 million subscribers. His flagship channel, *MrBeast*, is now the most-subscribed individual channel on the platform with 270 million subscribers.

Building a billion-dollar brand

MrBeast shot to fame in 2017 with a bizarrely compelling video where he counted to 100,000 - a task that took him 44 hours and earned over 21 million views. What followed was a series of viral, high-stakes challenge videos and philanthropic spectacles that came to define a genre now dubbed “stunt philanthropy.”

His content - from giving away thousands to strangers to hosting a “last hand on $1 million” competition - has not only attracted views but also sponsors and significant revenue. Notably, Donaldson is known for reinvesting most of his earnings into content production, pushing the envelope with each release.

In 2022, MrBeast reportedly sought investors, valuing his business at $1.5 billion. By 2023, his ventures - including MrBeast Burgers and Feastables - generated $223 million in revenue, with projections crossing $700 million for 2024. Court documents confirmed his billionaire status in June 2024.

Recognition and impact