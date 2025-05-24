Zepto faces worker protests in Telangana over low wages, unreasonable work pressure

In Hyderabad, delivery workers associated with quick commerce platform Zepto have initiated an indefinite strike, citing drastic pay reductions, heightened delivery pressures, and inadequate working conditions. The Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) is spearheading the protest, demanding fair compensation and improved labor practices.

Workers report that per-order payments have been slashed to as low as Rs 10–15, a significant drop from the previous Rs 30. Despite this reduction, delivery targets have increased, with expectations of completing 300–330 orders weekly to earn approximately Rs 10,000—a target many find unattainable.

The union also highlights safety concerns, noting that delivery radii have expanded to 4.5 kilometers, yet the 10–15 minute delivery window remains unchanged. This pressure, they argue, compromises road safety and increases the risk of accidents.

Additional grievances include arbitrary fines, account suspensions without clear justification, and the burden of operational costs such as fuel and vehicle maintenance falling solely on the workers. Moreover, many report a lack of essential amenities like restrooms and drinking water at distribution hubs.

TGPWU has formally approached the Telangana Labour Department, urging it to enforce minimum wage standards, ensure occupational safety, and establish a transparent grievance redressal mechanism. They also advocate for the legal recognition of gig workers, which would entitle them to benefits like health insurance and provident funds.

According to reports, Zepto has refuted TGPWU’s claims and emphasized that it pays well. “The average payout per delivery partner is 2.5 times higher than what’s being falsely claimed. Further, rider earnings account for 97% of the cost per order incurred by Zepto". Zepto claimed to double the incentives for partners opting for peak summer shifts and providing flexibility to choose work hours.