            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • mumbai-court-grants-bail-to-12-involved-in-vandalizing-kunal-kamra-show-venue-60159

Mumbai Court grants bail to 12 involved in vandalizing Kunal Kamra show venue

The 12 accused were released on personal bonds of ₹15,000 following their arrest for attacking the venue of Kunal Kamra's controversial performance.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 5:17 PM
Mumbai Court grants bail to 12 involved in vandalizing Kunal Kamra show venue
Two separate cases were filed following the incident — one against Kunal Kamra for his comments and another against those responsible for the vandalism. (Image: YouTube)

A magistrate's court in Bandra granted bail on Monday to 12 Shiv Sena workers, including Rahul Kanal, who were arrested for vandalising a Mumbai hotel venue where comedian Kunal Kamra performed a controversial stand-up show. The accused were released on personal bonds of ₹15,000 each, according to media reports.

The incident occurred after Kamra referred to Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde as a "traitor" during his performance at the Habitat Comedy Club in Khar. Kamra's comments and parody, which mocked Shinde's appearance and political alliances, stirred up significant controversy.

In a video posted on Saturday, Kamra criticized Shinde's 2022 rebellion against former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, which led to the split of the Shiv Sena. The comedian also performed a parody of a popular song from the Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai, poking fun at Shinde's alliance with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Although Kamra did not directly name Shinde in his video, the remarks were widely perceived as an attack on the Deputy Chief Minister, drawing ire from Shiv Sena workers.

The following day, a group of Shiv Sena activists, allegedly led by Kanal, stormed the venue in protest, damaging property.

Two separate cases were filed following the incident — one against Kamra for his comments and another against those responsible for the vandalism.

On Monday, 12 individuals linked to the Shinde-led Shiv Sena were arrested and produced before the court. They were subsequently granted bail after being remanded to 14-day judicial custody. The police have identified 19 individuals involved in the episode, with several yet to be named, and others still at large.


Tags
First Published on Mar 25, 2025 5:15 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

How it Works

Schengen, USA and UAE lead as visa applications rise 68% YoY: Atlys

Schengen, USA and UAE lead as visa applications rise 68% YoY: Atlys

How it Works

Tourists are turning away from the US. Here's why

Tourists are turning away from the US. Here's why

How it Works

Customer service crisis: 90% of Indians spend over 4 hours resolving issues in Telecom, e-comm, finance sectors

Customer service crisis: 90% of Indians spend over 4 hours resolving issues in Telecom, e-comm, finance sectors

Brand Makers

Amazon CEO shifts promotion focus, prioritizes efficiency over team size

Amazon CEO shifts promotion focus, prioritizes efficiency over team size

How it Works

SEBI mandates identity verification for intermediaries advertising on social media

SEBI mandates identity verification for intermediaries advertising on social media

How it Works

The Silicon Valleys of the World: Global tech hubs shaping the future

The Silicon Valleys of the World: Global tech hubs shaping the future