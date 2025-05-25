Elon Musk signals retreat from political spotlight amid mounting backlash

Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur whose foray into American politics transformed him into both a kingmaker and a lightning rod, appears to be stepping back from the political arena following a year marked by sweeping influence and escalating controversy.

According to a report in The Washington Post, Musk has privately expressed a desire to disengage from partisan politics, telling associates, “I think I’ve done enough.” The statement comes after Musk spent an estimated $288 million supporting Donald J. Trump’s re-election bid and various Republican causes, while also spearheading a controversial initiative to reduce federal spending through his Department of Government Efficiency, informally dubbed the “U.S. DOGE Service.”

Once hailed by conservatives as a transformative force capable of reshaping Washington’s economic priorities, Musk now faces mounting personal and professional challenges. His involvement in national politics has drawn sharp criticism, prompted security concerns for his family, and coincided with a 71 percent drop in Tesla’s first-quarter profits. Those close to Musk describe a growing sense of frustration with the entrenched nature of Washington politics and disillusionment with the limits of his influence.

In private meetings, including a confidential strategy session at his Austin residence last year, Musk reportedly told Republican allies he was committed to doing “whatever it takes” to secure a second Trump term. His political investments - funneled largely through America PAC, a vehicle for conservative fundraising, positioned him as the right’s answer to liberal financier George Soros. Yet the results have been mixed.

While the Department of Government Efficiency pledged to slash $2 trillion in federal expenditures, recent figures estimate only $160 billion in potential savings by 2026. Meanwhile, the Trump administration’s tax and immigration agenda is projected to add $2.4 trillion to the national debt, according to the Congressional Budget Office, as per reports.

Reports also state that Musk’s political brand has also proved costly on the electoral battlefield. A $50 million push to influence Wisconsin’s Supreme Court election backfired when the GOP-backed candidate lost by double digits. Democrats capitalized on Musk’s high-profile involvement, using it to galvanize voter turnout.

Protests at Tesla facilities, incidents of vandalism, and attacks, including reports of gunfire and incendiary devices, have further complicated Musk’s political calculus. A recent public opinion survey found that 57 percent of Americans disapprove of his role in the Trump administration.

Now, with tensions rising internally at Tesla and uncertainty surrounding his political future, Musk is shifting focus back to the companies that first made him a household name. Tesla is preparing to unveil a long-promised autonomous vehicle, while SpaceX plans a new Starship test flight next week as part of its broader goal to launch an unmanned mission to Mars by 2026.

Internally, however, signs of strain persist, reports suggest. Some Tesla employees attribute the company’s recent struggles to Musk’s political distractions. Among Republicans, there is also concern about the potential vacuum Musk’s withdrawal may create. His America PAC had been expected to play a major role in the 2026 midterm elections. But insiders say Musk’s recent statements have sent a clear message: his political spending spree may be coming to an end.