Vidya Balan reveals what she splurged on after her first film

In a blend of Bollywood star power and personal finance, Federal Bank named actress Vidya Balan as its first-ever brand ambassador, launching the partnership with a campaign titled “Savings ki Vidya.” The initiative seeks to marry cinematic familiarity with financial literacy, positioning Balan as a relatable guide offering practical insights.

The campaign marks a strategic shift for the private sector lender, which is undergoing a broader transformation under new leadership. MVS Murthy, Chief Marketing Officer of Federal Bank, described the move as part of an effort to innovate and expand the institution’s reach across India’s diverse regional markets.

For Balan, the partnership carries both personal and professional significance. Known for her portrayals of resilient women on screen, she shared that her financial journey began with a lesson in prudent saving when she invested in her first home. Despite a successful career and a strong public presence following her breakout role in The Dirty Picture in 2011, the actress noted that endorsement offers from banks had long eluded her. Time and again, Balan's team was told that banks didn’t typically use female ambassadors, which was disappointing, especially when women are often the key financial decision-makers at home. Fourteen years later, that narrative appears to be shifting.

The collaboration also holds geographical resonance. Although raised in Mumbai, Balan has familial roots in Kerala, where Federal Bank is headquartered. She cited the bank’s blend of modern digital services and traditional, relationship-oriented banking as a compelling factor in her decision to join the campaign.

With “Savings ki Vidya,” Federal Bank aims to reframe saving not as sacrifice, but as empowerment, a message delivered through one of Indian cinema’s most recognizable voices.