Kunal Kamra faces Shiv Sena's wrath over comments on Eknath Shinde

Stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra has been embroiled in a controversy over his remarks against Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Subsequently, workers from the Shiv Sena political partyvandalized "The Unicontinental Mumbai" where Kamra mocked Shinde.

What did Kunal Kamra say about Eknath Shinde?

While performing at the Habitat Comedy Club in Mumbai, Kamra took a subtle jab at Shinde's stance against former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the ensuing political developments in the state.

Kamra also labelled Shinde "gaddar" (traitor) without naming him directly. The video has gone viral, garnering million of views across all social media platforms.

What is Shiv Sena saying?

Shiv Sena workers demand Kamra's arrest. Naresh Mhaske, the party's Lok Sabha MP from Thane, alleged that Kamra was paid by Thackeray's clan for mocking Shinde.

Mhaske said, "Kunal Kamra is a hired comedian, and he is making comments on our leader for some money. Let alone Maharashtra, Kunal Kamra cannot freely go anywhere in India, Shiv Sainiks will show him his place. We feel sorry for Sanjay Raut and Shina (UBT) that they have no party workers or leaders left to make comments on our leader, which is why they are hiring people like him for the job".

Further, He said, "We follow the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray, and we will make sure Kunal Kamra is not free to move around- neither in Maharashtra nor in the country. Kunal Kamra will get a befitting reply, and he will come and apologize for his mistake".

Shiv Sena (UBT) reaction:

Meanwhile, Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray questioned the law and order situation in the state. He, on the X platform, wrote, "Mindhe’s coward gang breaks the comedy show stage where comedian Kunal Kamra put out a song on eknath mindhe that was 100% true. Only an insecure coward would react to a song by someone. Btw law and order in the state? Another attempt to undermine the CM and Home Minister by eknath mindhe".

Sanjay Raut wrote, "Kunal ki Kamla, Jai Maharashtra".