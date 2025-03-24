            
Mumbai's Indie Habitat center shuts down after Kunal Kamra row

The controversial video involving comedian Kunal Kamra and his jibe at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has led to violence at the Habitat Studio, resulting in a temporary closure.

By  Storyboard18Mar 24, 2025 10:46 AM
The attack came in the wake of comedian Kunal Kamra’s viral video, where he took a jab at Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, prompting an uproar.

Mumbai's renowned Indie Habitat Studio has announced its temporary closure following violent protests from Shiv Sena workers.

The studio made the announcement via an Instagram post, condemning the violence and calling for constructive dialogue.

The statement read, "We urge constructive conversations, not destruction, to address disagreements. We do not support hate or harm of any kind. Violence and destruction undermine the very spirit of art and dialogue."

The controversy stems from Kamra’s remarks during one of his stand-up performances, where he mocked Shinde for switching allegiance to the BJP.

While Kamra never directly named Shinde, his jabs were clear as he sang a spoof song from the Bollywood film Dil To Pagal Hai and made references to a "leader from Thane."

His remarks about Shinde’s physical appearance and his ties to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis caused an uproar, quickly going viral on social media.

As the video spread, chaos ensued, leading to protests at Habitat Studio. The situation escalated when Shiv Sena workers stormed the venue, resulting in damage and unrest. In response, a complaint was filed by Shinde Sena MLA Murji Patel, which led to the filing of an FIR against Kamra.


First Published on Mar 24, 2025 10:46 AM

