Nestle baby foods controversy: Consumer protection authority asks FSSAI to investigate allegations against Nestle

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has asked food regulator FSSAI to investigate the allegations against Nestle of adding higher quantities of sugar to baby products in India as compared to other countries, as per news reports.

It was reported that the FSSAI was examining the report published by Swiss investigative organisation Public Eye and would present the report to a scientific panel.

Earlier, tests on Cerelac products available in India showed an average of over 2.7g of added sugar per serving.

Public Eye said that Cerelac wheat-based cereals, made for six month old infants that are sold by Nestle in Germany, France and the UK, do not contain any additional sugar. On the other hand, the same product sold in Ethiopia contains more than 5g per serving and in Thailand, contains 6 grams per serving.

In India Cerelac is the highest selling cereal-based product meant for infants. In 2022, Cerelac sales of Nestle India surpassed $250 million. Cerelac has a worldwide sales of $1 billion.