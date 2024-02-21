comScore            

How it Works

New York Times plans to launch Generative AI ad tool in 2024

The Times started working on these efforts long before it filed a landmark lawsuit against OpenAI and Microsoft for copyright infringement, Axios reports.

By  Storyboard18Feb 21, 2024 7:34 PM
New York Times plans to launch Generative AI ad tool in 2024
The tool can also be used to target niche audiences that were previously unidentifiable based on their interests, aspirations and opinions. (Image source: Moneycontrol)

The New York Times is looking at partners to test a new ad-targeting tool which will use generative artificial intelligence, Axios reports.

The report states The Times will be testing the tool internally first and plans to make it widely available to advertisers in the second half of 2024.

"The new technology, which is being created internally at the Times, will deliver a recommendation for where an ad campaign could perform best based on its message or objectives. The tool can also be used to target niche audiences that were previously unidentifiable based on their interests, aspirations and opinions," Axios explained.

Reports also state that US publication has been working on AI-powered technology long before filing a blockbuster lawsuit against OpenAI and its backer Microsoft over copyright infringement of content to train chatbots and to stop its webcrawlers.

"This obviously demonstrates that we believe GenAI is an enabler and can be something that is effective for our business when used responsibly," said Joy Robins, global chief advertising officer, as quoted in Axios.


Tags
First Published on Feb 21, 2024 7:25 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Deepfakes: Virat Kohli seen "promoting" betting app

Deepfakes: Virat Kohli seen "promoting" betting app

How it Works

Byju's rights issue to raise $200 million fully subscribed

Byju's rights issue to raise $200 million fully subscribed

How it Works

Walmart-owned PhonePe launches Indus Appstore; Google Play Store faces competition

Walmart-owned PhonePe launches Indus Appstore; Google Play Store faces competition

How it Works

Zee case: SEBI probing two Mumbai-based production houses in funds siphoning case

Zee case: SEBI probing two Mumbai-based production houses in funds siphoning case

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger: Will SEBI's new revelations impact March 12 NCLT hearing?

Zee-Sony merger: Will SEBI's new revelations impact March 12 NCLT hearing?

How it Works

India pioneering global framework on Gen AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

India pioneering global framework on Gen AI: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

How it Works

India’s audio series landscape to grow from 350 mn users in 2023 to 540 mn users by 2027

India’s audio series landscape to grow from 350 mn users in 2023 to 540 mn users by 2027
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!
JOIN OUR WHATSAPP CHANNEL!