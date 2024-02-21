New York Times plans to launch Generative AI ad tool in 2024

The New York Times is looking at partners to test a new ad-targeting tool which will use generative artificial intelligence, Axios reports.

The report states The Times will be testing the tool internally first and plans to make it widely available to advertisers in the second half of 2024.

"The new technology, which is being created internally at the Times, will deliver a recommendation for where an ad campaign could perform best based on its message or objectives. The tool can also be used to target niche audiences that were previously unidentifiable based on their interests, aspirations and opinions," Axios explained.

Reports also state that US publication has been working on AI-powered technology long before filing a blockbuster lawsuit against OpenAI and its backer Microsoft over copyright infringement of content to train chatbots and to stop its webcrawlers.