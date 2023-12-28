comScore

How it Works

OpenAI used millions of New York Times articles to train its chatbots. Now NYT sues OpenAI and Microsoft

New York Times has sued OpenAI and its backer Microsoft over AI use of copyrighted work.

By  Storyboard18Dec 28, 2023 8:02 AM
OpenAI used millions of New York Times articles to train its chatbots. Now NYT sues OpenAI and Microsoft
In its suit, NYT did not include an exact monetary demand, but said it believes OpenAI and Microsoft have caused "billions of dollars" in damages for illegally copying and using its works. (Representative Image: Jakayla Toney via Unsplash)

The New York Times sued OpenAI and Microsoft over the use of millions of the newspaper's articles without permission to help train its artificial intelligence chatbots that now compete with it. The move has intensified the legal battle over the unauthorized use of published work to train AI technologies.

The Times is the first major American media organization to sue OpenAI and Microsoft, which created ChatGPT and other AI platforms, over copyright issues.

"Defendants seek to free-ride on The Times’s massive investment in its journalism by using it to build substitutive products without permission or payment," according to the complaint filed in Manhattan federal court.

In its suit, NYT did not include an exact monetary demand, but said it believes OpenAI and Microsoft have caused "billions of dollars" in damages for illegally copying and using its works.


Tags
First Published on Dec 28, 2023 8:01 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

Digital media remained the top violator, accounting for 75 percent of violations in 2023: ASCI's Manisha Kapoor

Digital media remained the top violator, accounting for 75 percent of violations in 2023: ASCI's Manisha Kapoor

How it Works

X (formerly Twitter) becomes leading publisher with 44 percent share of impressions; Youtube secures second position

X (formerly Twitter) becomes leading publisher with 44 percent share of impressions; Youtube secures second position

How it Works

PM Narendra Modi becomes the first world leader with 2 crore YouTube subscribers

PM Narendra Modi becomes the first world leader with 2 crore YouTube subscribers

How it Works

Prasar Bharati enters MoU with Radio Televisyen Malaysia

Prasar Bharati enters MoU with Radio Televisyen Malaysia

How it Works

Digital marketing trends to watch out for in 2024

Digital marketing trends to watch out for in 2024

How it Works

MeitY issues second advisory to intermediaries to comply with IT Rules on deepfakes

MeitY issues second advisory to intermediaries to comply with IT Rules on deepfakes

How it Works

Dark pattern guidelines a step forward in tackling deceptive practices

Dark pattern guidelines a step forward in tackling deceptive practices