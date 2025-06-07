CCPA warns e-comm firms over “dark patterns”; self-audit within 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT
The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued a sweeping advisory to all e-commerce platforms, urging them to eliminate so-called “dark patterns” - deceptive design practices that manipulate consumer behavior online.
The advisory, part of a broader government push to regulate the digital marketplace, directs platforms to conduct self-audits within three months to identify and remove interface designs that could mislead or confuse users. These include tactics such as false urgency cues, hidden costs or pre-selected options that pressure shoppers into purchases or subscriptions.
The Authority has also encouraged companies to submit voluntary self-declarations affirming that their platforms are free from such manipulative practices. The move is aimed at fostering a “fair digital ecosystem” and rebuilding trust between consumers and online retailers.
The crackdown follows the issuance of formal notices to several e-commerce companies found in violation of the country’s 2023 Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. The guidelines outline 13 specific design tactics considered unfair under Indian consumer law, including “basket sneaking,” “subscription traps,” “drip pricing,” and “confirm shaming.”
“The deployment of deceptive design interfaces undermines consumer autonomy and confidence,” the CCPA said in a statement, adding that it would continue monitoring platforms for compliance.
A Joint Working Group, formed by the Department of Consumer Affairs and comprising representatives from government ministries, regulators, law schools, and consumer organizations, has been tasked with flagging violations and recommending public awareness initiatives. The group meets regularly to review industry practices and advise the ministry on enforcement strategies.
The move reflects growing global scrutiny of dark patterns, as regulators weigh new rules to rein in aggressive digital marketing tactics. In India, officials see the regulation of such practices as critical to protecting users in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.