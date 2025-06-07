            
  • Home
  • digital
  • ccpa-warns-e-comm-firms-over-dark-patterns-self-audit-within-3-months-69249

CCPA warns e-comm firms over “dark patterns”; self-audit within 3 months

Consumer watchdog has directed e-commerce platforms to audit and eliminate manipulative "dark patterns" in a bid to protect online shoppers and foster a fair digital marketplace.

By  Storyboard18Jun 7, 2025 2:42 PM
CCPA warns e-comm firms over “dark patterns”; self-audit within 3 months
Image: Duncan Kidd via Unsplash

The Central Consumer Protection Authority has issued a sweeping advisory to all e-commerce platforms, urging them to eliminate so-called “dark patterns” - deceptive design practices that manipulate consumer behavior online.

The advisory, part of a broader government push to regulate the digital marketplace, directs platforms to conduct self-audits within three months to identify and remove interface designs that could mislead or confuse users. These include tactics such as false urgency cues, hidden costs or pre-selected options that pressure shoppers into purchases or subscriptions.

The Authority has also encouraged companies to submit voluntary self-declarations affirming that their platforms are free from such manipulative practices. The move is aimed at fostering a “fair digital ecosystem” and rebuilding trust between consumers and online retailers.

The crackdown follows the issuance of formal notices to several e-commerce companies found in violation of the country’s 2023 Guidelines for Prevention and Regulation of Dark Patterns. The guidelines outline 13 specific design tactics considered unfair under Indian consumer law, including “basket sneaking,” “subscription traps,” “drip pricing,” and “confirm shaming.”

“The deployment of deceptive design interfaces undermines consumer autonomy and confidence,” the CCPA said in a statement, adding that it would continue monitoring platforms for compliance.

A Joint Working Group, formed by the Department of Consumer Affairs and comprising representatives from government ministries, regulators, law schools, and consumer organizations, has been tasked with flagging violations and recommending public awareness initiatives. The group meets regularly to review industry practices and advise the ministry on enforcement strategies.

The move reflects growing global scrutiny of dark patterns, as regulators weigh new rules to rein in aggressive digital marketing tactics. In India, officials see the regulation of such practices as critical to protecting users in one of the world’s fastest-growing e-commerce markets.


Tags
First Published on Jun 7, 2025 2:40 PM

More from Storyboard18

Digital

India may lose up to 1.95 lakh jobs as Pay TV households fall by 70 Million

India may lose up to 1.95 lakh jobs as Pay TV households fall by 70 Million

Brand Marketing

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies by next year in major industry shakeup

Warner Bros. Discovery to split into two public companies by next year in major industry shakeup

Digital

Delhi Court issues notice to Mohak Mangal and Google in fresh ANI case

Delhi Court issues notice to Mohak Mangal and Google in fresh ANI case

Brand Marketing

YouTube cracks down on ad blockers with new tactics to boost Premium subscription

YouTube cracks down on ad blockers with new tactics to boost Premium subscription

Digital

ZEE partners with Bullet to launch India’s first micro-drama app

ZEE partners with Bullet to launch India’s first micro-drama app

Brand Makers

Sundar Pichai on Google’s leadership and AI vision: ‘Not about replacing people’

Sundar Pichai on Google’s leadership and AI vision: ‘Not about replacing people’

Digital

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos reflects on India strategy: 'Sacred Games may have come too soon'

Netflix’s Ted Sarandos reflects on India strategy: 'Sacred Games may have come too soon'

Digital

Coffee Raves brew a new morning culture in Indian cities

Coffee Raves brew a new morning culture in Indian cities