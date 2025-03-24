Parliamentary panel calls for unified regulatory framework in media sector

The Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology (2024-25) has submitted its Eleventh Report to the Lok Sabha, focusing on the Demands for Grants for the financial year 2025-26 concerning the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB). The report outlines crucial recommendations aimed at strengthening India’s communications and broadcasting sectors through improved regulation and coordination.

One of the key highlights of the report is the Committee’s stance on the draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill. The Committee acknowledged the bill’s intent but emphasized the need for a comprehensive review of stakeholder feedback. It recommended that the Ministry undertake a holistic examination of suggestions to ensure the bill remains adaptable to technological advancements and industry needs. Although the Ministry does not plan to introduce the bill in the current parliamentary session, the Committee stressed the importance of refining its provisions through periodic reviews and updates.

Among its significant recommendations, the Committee proposed the establishment of a Media Council to oversee governance across various media formats, including print, broadcast, and digital platforms. Such a council, the report suggests, would enhance regulation and enforcement in the rapidly evolving media landscape. Additionally, it called for improved coordination among key regulatory bodies, specifically the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), and MIB, to address the challenges posed by technological convergence.

The draft Broadcasting Services (Regulation) Bill was initially made available for public consultation on November 10, 2023, with an initial deadline for comments set on December 9, 2023. This deadline was subsequently extended until October 15, 2024, to allow for broader stakeholder participation. The Committee urged the Ministry to integrate critical feedback before finalizing the bill, ensuring a balanced approach that fosters industry growth while safeguarding public interest.

Furthermore, the report encouraged the government to explore a unified regulatory framework that would bring MeitY, DoT, and MIB under one cohesive structure. This, the Committee believes, would streamline regulatory processes and enable a more coordinated response to the evolving media and communication landscape in India.