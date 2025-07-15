MIB's IICT gets global boost via Google, Meta, Nvidia and Microsoft

ADVERTISEMENT
India’s digital content and immersive tech landscape is set for a major boost with the Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) opening admissions this August. The institute, dedicated to Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics and Extended Reality (AVGC-XR), has attracted significant backing from global tech giants including Google, Meta, YouTube, and Hotstar.
Announced by Union Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shri Ashwini Vaishnaw at the World Audio Visual Entertainment Summit (WAVES) in May 2025, IICT is envisioned as a world-class talent hub for India’s creative economy. The institute is launching 18 specialized courses — spanning Gaming, Post Production, Animation, Comics, and XR — all designed in close collaboration with industry leaders.
In a major development, IICT has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the University of York (UK), enabling academic exchanges, global certifications, and joint research.
Big Tech Joins Hands with IICT
Tech behemoths like Google, Meta, Microsoft, and Adobe, along with YouTube, NVIDIA, and India’s JioStar, have pledged long-term collaborations. These companies will contribute to curriculum design, offer scholarships, support student internships, assist with startup incubation, and facilitate recruitment opportunities. JioStar, through its involvement in the AVGC-XR ecosystem, is also expected to play a significant role in content development and placement.
“This marks a turning point in India’s ambition to become a global AVGC-XR powerhouse,” said Dr. Vishwas Deoskar, CEO of IICT. “We are designing globally benchmarked programs rooted in India's creative depth and digital future.”
The full curriculum will be released later this month. IICT’s governance includes stalwarts such as Sanjay Jaju, Vikas Kharge, Chandrajit Banerjee, Rajan Navani, and Gaurav Banerjee, ensuring alignment with industry trends and innovation pathways.
Read More: WAVES, IICT to further strengthen Mumbai's role as key centre in global creative ecosystem: Ashwini Vaishnaw