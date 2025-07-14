MIB opens ratings market: Without Census, TRP reboot risks data gaps, warn experts

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) released its draft amendment to the policy guidelines governing TV rating agencies is not just a regulatory shake-up—it’s an open invitation to Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, Big Tech firms, TV manufacturers, and Distribution Platform Operators (DPOs) to enter a space long monopolized by the Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

The removal of restrictive clauses marks a paradigm shift. No longer will cross-holding rules or board eligibility restrictions impede industry players from starting or investing in ratings agencies. In short, the TRP turf is up for grabs.

"The decision by MIB to allow multiple ratings agency is in the right direction. This will help the ecosystem evolve not only for linear TV but new forms of measuring screens," said LV Krishnan, CEO of TAM India.

This comes on the heels of long-standing concerns raised by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) about the overreliance on BARC, which has been the sole ratings agency for years. TAM—a joint venture between Nielsen (USA) and Kantar (UK)—has applied for a license, still pending with the government.

A source close to the matter remarked, "There are chances that multiple individual players may come together and form a subsidiary to start ratings measurement systems. While Big Tech firms might align with an existing ratings agency."

Unshackling the Industry

Key deletions include Clause 1.5, which barred board members from affiliations with broadcasting, advertising, or ad agencies, and Clause 1.7, which enforced stringent cross-holding limitations. These changes open doors for advertisers, broadcasters, and even OEMs to fund or build their own measurement firms.

"This is a complete ‘U-turn’ by the MIB," said a veteran media executive. “Earlier, BARC was set up to avoid conflicts of interest. Now, with this amendment, any entity—including DPOs and advertisers—can come into the broadcast ratings space."

A Flood of Players, A Sea of Data

However, the democratization of the space could lead to chaos if not properly managed. "Many cooks spoil the soup," one observer warned. Multiple stakeholders, each with their own ratings standards, may lead to fragmented and potentially conflicting data.

Yet the opportunity is vast, especially in digital. "Digital will be the most watched segment—literally and figuratively," said a data analyst. The shift in ad dollars from TV to digital makes accurate, platform-agnostic metrics vital.

A top advertiser stated anonymously, "These changes reflect the government’s intent to reinforce credibility in TV ratings, prompted possibly by past scandals (like the TRP scam involving news channels)."

Census and Sample Crisis

India has nearly 230 million television households but only 58,000 people meters—just 0.025% of the total. MIB’s new policy acknowledges this glaring gap. The system also overlooks emerging content delivery channels like smart TVs and OTT apps.

"BARC is currently the only agency providing TV ratings. It does not track connected TV device viewership, despite it being a major trend," noted the Ministry.

The objective is to better capture viewership across all screens and democratize access to ratings infrastructure.

OEMs: The New Gatekeepers?

TV manufacturers like Samsung and LG are rapidly becoming the new “last mile” in viewership measurement. Their Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) tools embedded in smart TVs can track what content is being viewed—across all platforms.

"OEMs are the new last mile," said Vishal Khanna, founder of Media Pro Research. “They’ve replaced MSOs in data access. With ACR, they can see what’s being watched, but they don’t know who is watching.”

He emphasized the need for robust consent systems under India’s Digital Personal Data Protection Act (DPDPA). “OEMs must get explicit user consent before tracking content via ACR.”

Consent and Chaos

Gowthaman Ragothaman, CEO of Aqilliz, warned about potential fragmentation. "If every Big Tech company starts building their own attribution model without collaboration, it’ll be more of a cacophony than a symphony."

He noted, "Cross Media Measurement needs privacy-compliant virtual identities, which requires large-scale collaboration. While clause 1.4 allows for non-conflicting business beyond audience measurement, it’s a double-edged sword."

Connected TV: The New Battleground

India’s Connected TV (CTV) base has surged from 20 million in 2021 to over 45 million in 2024. Ad spends on CTV have jumped from ₹450 crore in 2022 to ₹1,500 crore in 2024, projected to touch ₹2,500 crore by end-2025.

Prashant Puri, Co-founder of AdLift, argues for integration. "To truly capture viewership in today’s fragmented ecosystem, we need a unified approach that combines data from OEMs, DPOs, and traditional panels."

Shashi Shekhar Vempati, former CEO of Prasar Bharati and current BARC board member, sees the MIB's consultation as part of a broader continuum. “Some recommendations were adopted by BARC, while others were left for further deliberation. What we are seeing now is perhaps the next phase of that.”

On the consultation process, Vempati remarked, “The ministry is hearing from stakeholders across the spectrum — advertisers, broadcasters, agencies. A final decision will only come after that process is complete.”

While new entrants prepare to jump in, Vempati cautions: “Even if new guidelines are adopted, new agencies will need to conduct establishment surveys and install meter bases. This won’t happen until census data becomes available—likely by 2027 or 2028.”

On whether India is ready for multiple currency systems, Vempati noted that unlike countries with more fragmented content ecosystems, India's media landscape may not necessitate parallel ratings frameworks. “CTV platforms could potentially offer a viable path forward,” he added. “The content here is often different from satellite TV and doesn’t fall under traditional licensing frameworks.”

The Road Ahead

While the proposed liberalization promises more transparency, innovation, and competition, industry veterans stress the need for caution. Without standardization and strong privacy safeguards, India could be trading a monopoly for a free-for-all.