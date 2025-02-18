Prasar Bharati announces recruitment for Director General positions

ADVERTISEMENT
Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, has announced openings for the positions of Director General (Akashvani) and Director General (Doordarshan) through promotion/deputation (including short-term contract). The recruitment drive aims to bring in experienced professionals to lead these key institutions within the broadcasting sector.
As per the official notification, applicants must not exceed 58 years of age at the time of application submission. The recruitment process is open to Group “A” officers of All India Services or Central Services who meet the criteria of holding analogous posts on a regular basis, or having one year of regular service in Higher Administrative Grade (Level-15) in the pay matrix (Rs. 1,82,200 - 2,24,100), or having four years of regular service in Level-14 (Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200) and empanelled as Joint Secretary to the Government of India.
The candidate must have experience in media, mass communication, or public administration. Alternatively, officers from autonomous bodies, statutory organizations, public sector undertakings, universities, or recognized research institutions may also apply.
Candidates must possess a degree from a recognized university or its equivalent. Additionally, they should have at least 25 years of experience at Level-10 (Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500) or equivalent, with a minimum of 15 years in a senior executive role in media, mass communication, policy planning, or public administration.
Applicants with broad expertise in broadcasting, finance, personnel management, current affairs, engineering, technology, communications, arts, culture, or education will be given preference. The selected candidates will serve a tenure of three years, which may be extended but will not exceed five years in combination with any prior deputation service. The positions are classified under Level-16 of the 7th Pay Commission, with a salary ranging between Rs. 2,05,400 and Rs. 2,24,400 per month.