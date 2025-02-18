Prasar Bharati announces recruitment for Director General positions

Prasar Bharati, India’s public service broadcaster, has announced openings for the positions of Director General (Akashvani) and Director General (Doordarshan) through promotion/deputation (including short-term contract). The recruitment drive aims to bring in experienced professionals to lead these key institutions within the broadcasting sector.

As per the official notification, applicants must not exceed 58 years of age at the time of application submission. The recruitment process is open to Group “A” officers of All India Services or Central Services who meet the criteria of holding analogous posts on a regular basis, or having one year of regular service in Higher Administrative Grade (Level-15) in the pay matrix (Rs. 1,82,200 - 2,24,100), or having four years of regular service in Level-14 (Rs. 1,44,200 - 2,18,200) and empanelled as Joint Secretary to the Government of India.

The candidate must have experience in media, mass communication, or public administration. Alternatively, officers from autonomous bodies, statutory organizations, public sector undertakings, universities, or recognized research institutions may also apply.

Candidates must possess a degree from a recognized university or its equivalent. Additionally, they should have at least 25 years of experience at Level-10 (Rs. 56,100 - 1,77,500) or equivalent, with a minimum of 15 years in a senior executive role in media, mass communication, policy planning, or public administration.