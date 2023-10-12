comScore

How it Works

Prasar Bharati to launch OTT platform; releases draft tender outlining goals, specifications

The proposed OTT as per the draft tender would also have advertising solutions and shall support personalised and targeted ads.

By  Tasmayee Laha RoyOct 12, 2023 2:04 PM
Prasar Bharati to launch OTT platform; releases draft tender outlining goals, specifications
The document also defines ad models for the proposed platform. Among other options, the advertisement supported functionality the proposed solution shall provide advertisement insertion solution(s) for OTT subscribers by inserting or replacing video advertisements in a fully automated manner. (Representative Image: Glenn Carstens-Peters via Unsplash)

In the era of rising demand for connected TV and streaming services, public broadcaster, Prasar Bharati, is venturing into the OTT space. In late September 2023, the pubcaster released a draft Request for Proposal (RFP) document, outlining goals, features of the platform, vendor bidding processes, and additional specifications.

“Prasar Bharati intends to design, develop, commission, operate and maintain an Over The Top (OTT) platform for its content available and for the reach of all the citizens in India, even remotest village as well as global audience. The intended OTT platform is required to function in a lag and buffer free environment giving all set of users a state of the art and lag free viewing experience,” the draft RPF document said.

The 273 pager document highlights the bidding process, the qualification of a legit bid, the selection procedure and a lot of other technical details.

However the gist of the scope of work earmarked for this project shall be for development, commissioning, hosting, testing, operations, and maintenance of an OTT platform for Prasar Bharati.

The feature requirements in the RPF document widely say that the platform intends to have plans for subscription that would be offered to individual users as well as family users (subject to a maximum five profiles). Content available on the platform as per the document should support radio streaming, standard definition (SD), high definition (HD) and ultra high definition.

While bidders are open to make suggestions on services that could be offered on the proposed platform, the draft tender said the proposed solution shall be able to categorize VoD content into multiple categories, but not limited to movies on demand, educational, TV series, including support of seasons and episodes and documentary.

The document also defines ad models for the proposed platform. Among other options, the advertisement supported functionality the proposed solution shall provide advertisement insertion solution(s) for OTT subscribers by inserting or replacing video advertisements in a fully automated manner.

“The proposed solution shall provide pre-roll and mid-roll advertisements based on their position or placement in the video playback, end-to-end solution for server-side ad insertion and shall support personalized and targeted advertisements,” said the document.


Tags
First Published on Oct 12, 2023 1:51 PM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

COAI urges TRAI to reject startups’ submission debating network fee and net neutrality

COAI urges TRAI to reject startups’ submission debating network fee and net neutrality

How it Works

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

McDonald’s, Domino’s, KFC, Paper Boat, Licious, Starbucks are some of India's favorite food brands: YouGov

How it Works

Net Neutrality: Telcos urge TRAI to ignore letter signed by Nithin Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, other startup founders

Net Neutrality: Telcos urge TRAI to ignore letter signed by Nithin Kamath, Vijay Shekhar Sharma, other startup founders

How it Works

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT defers hearing of Axis Finance's plea challenging deal

Zee-Sony merger: NCLAT defers hearing of Axis Finance's plea challenging deal

How it Works

Gaming firms may use grey area in GST law to challenge 'retrospective' taxation: Sources

Gaming firms may use grey area in GST law to challenge 'retrospective' taxation: Sources

How it Works

SEBI's Ananth Narayan G: We need investor education programs so people rely less on finfluencers, charlatans

SEBI's Ananth Narayan G: We need investor education programs so people rely less on finfluencers, charlatans

How it Works

Marketing Mocktail: The sound of brands - sonic branding explained

Marketing Mocktail: The sound of brands - sonic branding explained