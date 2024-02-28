RK Swamy's core is in the space of marketing, which will never change: Shekar Swamy

RK Swamy Limited, an integrated marketing communications company, announced its price band today which is between Rs 270 - Rs 280 a share, in a press conference that took place today. The upcoming IPO will open up for subscription on March 4.

During the conference, the objectives of the issue were outlined which included the company incurring capital expenditure for setting up a digital video content, production studio (DVCP Studio), funding in the development of IT infrastructure, and material subsidiaries.

This would be followed by the setting up of new customer experience centres and computer aided telephonic interview centres. Apart from funding working capital requirements, the proceeds from the issue would also be utilised for general corporate purposes.

Narasimhan Krishnaswamy aka Shekar Swamy, group chief executive officer and whole time director, RK Swamy Limited told Storyboard18, “We have expectations from ourselves that we will be more efficient, service our clients better, and have more initiatives in the works that we have already outlined. In a nutshell, the expectation is that the company will be able to meet the demands of our clients in this professional services space.”

Swamy further said, “We are professional service providers. That is our core in the space of marketing, which will never change. From day 1, that has been the mantra, ‘Be better at what you do’, professionally. The IPO will guide in that process.”

The anchor investor bidding (Open and Close) would open up on March 1. The offer would open on March 4 and close on March 6. The finalisation of the basis of allotment would be on or about March 7.

The credit of equity shares would be on or about March 11, and the trading would begin on or about March 12.

RK Swamy Limited has been servicing clients for over 50 years since its inception in 1973. They service a host of clients including NABARD, Larsen & Toubro, Nilkamal, State Bank of India, Himalaya, magicbricks, IndusInd Bank among others.