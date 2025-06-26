Panasonic to shut appliance lines in India, sharpens focus on TVs, ACs and energy solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
Panasonic Holdings is pulling the plug on its refrigerator and washing machine business in India, choosing instead to concentrate on more profitable and future-aligned verticals. As per a report by The Economic Times, the Japanese electronics major is exiting categories where it struggled to gain traction, with plans to shut down production lines at its Jhajjar, Haryana factory, which has been largely operating as a contract manufacturer.
While the layoff impact is still being assessed, the number could reach high double digits, though Panasonic is exploring redeployment opportunities within the organization.
Going forward, the brand will focus its India consumer business on televisions and air-conditioners, categories where it maintains a stronger foothold. But more telling is Panasonic's broader recalibration—shifting from traditional white goods to future-ready solutions. “In line with our global strategy and evolving market dynamics, we are rebuilding operations in India to focus on growth areas such as home automation, heating, ventilation and cooling, B2B solutions, electricals and energy solutions,” said a Panasonic India spokesperson.
Panasonic also assured that dealers will be supported in liquidating remaining appliance inventory, and that existing customers will receive full after-sales service, including spare parts and warranty commitments.
This move mirrors a global trend where legacy electronics players are shedding low-margin categories to reinvent themselves as solution-driven technology providers. For Panasonic, India now becomes a key market for its smart home ecosystem, sustainable energy offerings and commercial-grade HVAC systems.