            
  • Home
  • how-it-works
  • sebi-mandates-identity-verification-for-intermediaries-advertising-on-social-media-60088

SEBI mandates identity verification for intermediaries advertising on social media

SEBI’s directive follows a surge in scams conducted via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, Telegram, and the Google Play Store, where scammers lure investors with false promises and deceptive content.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 8:53 AM
SEBI mandates identity verification for intermediaries advertising on social media
By closely monitoring digital platforms, SEBI seeks to curb deceptive marketing practices that can cause significant financial harm. The regulator’s efforts are expected to make it more difficult for fraudulent operators to advertise schemes on major online platforms.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has announced new guidelines requiring registered intermediaries to verify their identities before advertising on platforms like Google and Meta. This move, disclosed Friday, aims to combat rising fraudulent activities targeting investors on digital platforms.

SEBI’s directive follows a surge in scams conducted via YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, X, Telegram, and the Google Play Store, where scammers lure investors with false promises and deceptive content. The regulator stated that intermediaries must register on social media platforms using email IDs and mobile numbers already registered with SEBI’s SI Portal.

The new rules mandate that social media platforms verify these contact details before allowing intermediaries to publish advertisements. This initiative is designed to ensure that only legitimate entities engage in online promotional activities.

SEBI has set an April 30, 2025, deadline for intermediaries to update their contact information on the SEBI SI Portal. This measure is part of SEBI’s broader strategy to enhance investor protection and maintain market integrity.

By closely monitoring digital platforms, SEBI seeks to curb deceptive marketing practices that can cause significant financial harm. The regulator’s efforts are expected to make it more difficult for fraudulent operators to advertise schemes on major online platforms.


Tags
First Published on Mar 25, 2025 8:53 AM

More from Storyboard18

How it Works

NCLAT postpones CCI case against WhatsApp, Meta over privacy policy

NCLAT postpones CCI case against WhatsApp, Meta over privacy policy

How it Works

Women's contractual pay sees 3.71% CAGR growth: Rs 17,433 to Rs20,164, says report

Women's contractual pay sees 3.71% CAGR growth: Rs 17,433 to Rs20,164, says report

How it Works

Understanding the "digital arrest" scam: What is it and how can you protect yourself?

Understanding the "digital arrest" scam: What is it and how can you protect yourself?

How it Works

EXPLAINED: What scrapping the 6% Equalisation Levy could mean for Big Tech, India, and Domestic Media

EXPLAINED: What scrapping the 6% Equalisation Levy could mean for Big Tech, India, and Domestic Media

How it Works

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

Heavy ChatGPT use linked to increased loneliness and emotional dependence: OpenAI study

How it Works

Mumbai Court grants bail to 12 involved in vandalizing Kunal Kamra show venue

Mumbai Court grants bail to 12 involved in vandalizing Kunal Kamra show venue

How it Works

Schengen, USA and UAE lead as visa applications rise 68% YoY: Atlys

Schengen, USA and UAE lead as visa applications rise 68% YoY: Atlys

How it Works

Customer service crisis: 90% of Indians spend over 4 hours resolving issues in Telecom, e-comm, finance sectors

Customer service crisis: 90% of Indians spend over 4 hours resolving issues in Telecom, e-comm, finance sectors