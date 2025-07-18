Mast or Meh: Snapdeal, Chupa Chups, Plum, and more – Who scored high and who left you sore?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us - but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

Mast

Brand: Plum

Plum’s latest ad for its 10% Niacinamide Face Serum brings in none other than Milind Soman to flex both muscles and skincare wisdom. The campaign cleverly draws a parallel between fitness and skincare - results come only with consistency. The film opens with Milind mid-push-up, then swiftly shifts gears as he dons a lab coat and breaks down the serum’s ingredient list like a seasoned skincare scientist. The ad keeps it real, clean, and fuss-free. Bonus: Milind makes skincare look cool without trying too hard.

Meh

Brand: Snapdeal

Snapdeal’s latest campaign, “Nazar Atak Jaaye,” tries hard to be quirky but ends up feeling painfully forced. Set in a doctor’s clinic filled with patients suffering from “Snapdeal-induced neck sprain,” the concept is as twisted as their necks - but not in a clever way. The humour feels outdated, the premise stretches too far, and the execution lacks the punch needed to actually land a laugh. It’s a classic case of trying to be viral without a strong insight. Instead of making us want to shop, it leaves us wondering: who signed off on this?

Mast

Brand: Chupa Chups

Agency: Ogilvy

Chupa Chups’ latest campaign delivers a delightful flavour twist - and we’re not just talking about the jellies. The ad takes a classic setup (friends playing carrom) and flips it into a zany spiral of chaos, all thanks to the unpredictable sweet-and-sour belts. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film leans into absurdity with charm. It’s quirky, quick, and nails that playful Gen Z tone with the line, “Samajh Ke Bahar Hai, Jaise Chupa Chups Sweet Hai ya Sour Hai.”

Mast

Brand: Myntra

Agency: Tilt Brand Solutions

Myntra’s latest campaign, It’s You 2.0, is a confident stride down the runway of real life. With three slice-of-life films packed with charm and relatability, the brand makes a strong case for how fashion can be quietly powerful. From Indore to Goa to Jhansi, the campaign travels across geographies and genders, telling grounded yet aspirational stories. Whether it’s a guy getting his fashion faith restored, a woman unleashing her inner diva on a beach trip, or entrepreneurs dressing for the deal, each film delivers a feel-good payoff without feeling preachy. No over-the-top glamour, no celebrity glitter- just real people using fashion to show up as their best selves.

Mast

Brand: ITC Sunfeast Mom’s Magic

Sunfeast Mom’s Magic has once again served a campaign with heart - and this time, it’s not just about the cookies. Their latest effort takes a bold, beautiful step forward in normalising adoption and recognising adoptive moms as real moms. Known for their emotionally rich storytelling, the brand now turns its attention to breaking the persistent bias that love must come from blood. And they do it with grace - not preachy, just powerful. This isn't your usual feel-good ad. It hits where it matters, nudging society to look beyond genetics and into the heart of motherhood. Smart, sensitive, and soul-stirring.

Mast

Brand: Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 17

Kaun Banega Crorepati’s latest promos flip the script - and we’re here for it. Instead of flexing mental math or memory games, the ads spotlight the everyday power of knowledge as a tool to clap back at snobbery and status bias. In one cheeky spot, a woman mistaken for a waiter serves up a spicy fact about the origins of Manchurian to a table full of snooty diners. Mic drop. The punch lands harder when Amitabh Bachchan, watching from a nearby table, breaks the fourth wall with a smirk and that golden line: “Jahan akal hai wahan akad hai.” Smart, sharp, and satisfyingly sassy!

Mast

