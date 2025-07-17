TCS ranked among top 20 global technology brands

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), a global player in IT services, consulting, and business solutions, has been ranked among the top 20 global technology brands in Brand Finance’s Technology 100 2025 report. TCS has risen from 25th to 20th position year-on-year, reflecting its growing stature and influence on the global stage.

Earlier this year, Brand Finance also named TCS the second most valuable IT services brand globally, with a brand valuation of $21.3 billion. These recognitions spotlight TCS’ sustained investments in innovation, its strategic brand positioning, and its customer-centric approach and bold strides in AI-led transformation at scale.

David Haigh, CEO and Chairman, Brand Finance, said, “TCS’ rise from 25th to 20th in the Brand Finance Technology 100 ranking highlights its accelerating global growth and influence. This achievement is driven by the company’s rapidly growing expertise in artificial intelligence, where it is emerging as a key industry leader.

Additionally, TCS’ strategic investment in brand-building- particularly through high-profile global sponsorships and iconic marathon events, such as the 2025 TCS London Marathon, has significantly boosted its brand visibility and deepened engagement across major international markets.”

TCS has established its leadership in artificial intelligence, integrating AI into nearly every aspect of its operations, and continues to expand its global innovation ecosystem. Its human-centric AI service offerings continue to gain significant traction with clients across sectors. From creating the first-ever digital twin heart of a pro-runner to deploying Agentic AI systems that can autonomously reason and act across complex business contexts, TCS continues to shape the future of enterprises and consumer experiences.

Its suite of AI-led solutions, including its proprietary GenAI agentic platform TCS AI WisdomNext™2.0, is enabling enterprises across sectors to augment human insight and drive better outcomes. Through its TCS Pace™ co-innovation ecosystem, spanning major cities globally, TCS brings together academia, clients, partners, and researchers to co-create cutting-edge solutions. This momentum aligns with TCS’ strategic vision to establish a large pool of AI agents working collaboratively with the human workforce, delivering integrated human-AI solutions, investing in advanced AI data centres and cloud infrastructure, and establishing partnerships to accelerate innovation.

Abhinav Kumar, Chief Marketing Officer, TCS, said, "TCS’ rise into the top 20 global technology brands is a testament to our ability to help clients navigate every wave of technological change – from cloud and AI to emerging frontiers yet to come. Our brand strength is rooted in perpetual adaptability, deep client trust, and a purpose-led approach that combines innovation with impact at scale. Whether through iconic partnerships or cutting-edge solutions, we remain committed to being a trusted strategic partner to businesses worldwide."

TCS reportedly has one of the largest AI-trained workforces in the industry. Its strategic investments in technology-driven brand-building – particularly through high-visibility global sponsorships – have further elevated its international brand presence.

The company sponsors 14 major global running races including five of the prestigious Abbott World Marathon Majors: New York, London, Boston, Chicago, and Sydney, engaging with over 600,000 runners annually.