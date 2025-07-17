JioHotstar tops streaming charts with 16 hits; Criminal Justice leads with 27.7 mn viewers

ADVERTISEMENT
Criminal Justice: A Family Matter garnered 27.7 million viewers, making it a top-performing Hindi fiction series on JioHotstar, produced by Applause Entertainment and BBC Studios India. Ek Badnaam Aashram S3 Part 2 followed closely with 27.1 million viewers on Amazon MX Player, produced by Prakash Jha Productions. Panchayat S4, the much-loved rural satire from TVF, clocked 23.8 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video.
Paatal Lok S2, produced by Clean Slate Filmz and Eunoia Films, attracted 16.8 million viewers on Amazon Prime Video. Netflix’s Korean import Squid Game S3 drew 16.5 million viewers in India, showcasing the global franchise’s continued appeal. The Legend of Hanuman S6, an animated Hindi series on JioHotstar by Graphic India, reached 16.2 million viewers.
Netflix’s Hindi fiction drama The Royals, produced by Pritish Nandy Communications, recorded 15.5 million viewers.The Secret of the Shieldars, another Hindi fiction entry on JioHotstar by Dashami Creations, secured 14.5 million viewers.Chidiya Udd, a gritty Hindi series on Amazon MX Player by Baweja Studios, drew in 13.7 million viewers. Rounding out the top 10, Netflix’s Hindi film Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins, produced by Marflix Pictures, attracted 13.1 million viewers.
JioHotstar leads the list with 16 titles in the Top 50, making it the most dominant platform in terms of volume. Netflix follows closely with 14 entries, reflecting its strong mix of Indian originals and international imports that appeal to Indian audiences. Both Amazon MX Player and Amazon Prime Video have 8 titles each, showing competitive presence across fiction and reality formats. Sony LIV features 2 titles, while ZEE5 appears just once in the rankings.
Fiction continues to be the backbone of OTT content in India, with 39 out of the Top 50 titles falling under the fiction series category. Films and reality shows are equally represented, with 5 titles each, indicating that while long-form storytelling remains dominant, standalone films and unscripted formats are beginning to gain more attention.
Hindi dominates the list by a large margin, with 34 of the 50 titles being in the Hindi language. English follows with 6 titles, including both international hits and global franchises with Indian viewership. Tamil has 4 titles, while Korean content features 2 entries, showing its niche but dedicated following. Malayalam, Mandarin, and Telugu each contribute 1 title, pointing to growing regional diversity but still limited representation in the national Top 50 list.